McDowell aims to build on top-10 run at Darlington in May

DARLINGTON, S.C. – By just about any measure, Michael McDowell is having his best run in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The Front Row Motorsports driver had already garnered 10 top-10 finishes this season before this past Saturday’s regular-season finale at Daytona. That doubles the previous best he set last year.

The 2021 season was somewhat of a breakout one for the 37-year-old out of Phoenix as he earned his first Cup victory in the famed Daytona 500 to go along with two top-five finishes and five top-10s.

Before this past Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400, he was 24th in the standings.

“I think there’s a lot to (the Next Gen car) for sure,” McDowell said. “I mean this has been a great season for us. The Next Gen car…I feel like it’s brought everybody closer, you know especially at the beginning of the season with everybody starting out fresh – all brand new cars, all brand new pieces. No real data points as far as setups and history with it.

“That kind of leveled the playing field. And the car has kind of suited my driving style and feel really well.”

There wasn’t much offseason preparation that could be done outside of just figuring how the cars had to be built, McDowell said.

“We did have a couple of tests,” he added, “so that definitely helped from my standpoint just to get an idea and a feel of what the car was going to drive like and feel like.”

McDowell said he felt comfortable and confident from the very first test in Charlotte. That’s evidenced by the fact he has already led 54 laps this year – more than any other time in his career.

That includes 34 laps at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Illinois, which is the most he’s ever led in any Cup race.

So, McDowell and his team believe another victory could be just around the corner.

“Absolutely,” he said. “That’s not just being optimistic. When you can run in the top 10 consistently and have cars that can run in the top five, you’re going to put yourself in position to win a race. We haven’t quite done that yet, but obviously we ran third at Sonoma and have been really strong on the road courses.”

Darlington is a different beast altogether. But McDowell had his best finish at the track Too Tough to Tame in May’s Goodyear 400. After starting 16th, he wound up in the top 10 with a seventh-place showing.

“Darlington is a lot of fun,” he said. “It’s just a great race track…slip-sliding around. The Next Gen car is no exception to that – the track is still very challenging to drive.