McLaurin: Winning tradition at Lake View began with Pate

LAKE VIEW, S.C. – Bill Pate accepted nothing but the best from his players. And most of the time, that’s exactly what he got.
“They won the state (football championship) the first two years he was there,” said McLaurin, who took over at Lake View High School for Pate in 1983 after 12 years as his assistant. “Lake View had a few tough years before him, and he just kind of turned them around.
“He did a great job and we’re going to miss him.”
Pate, a S.C. Athletic Coaches Association and S.C. Football Coaches Hall of Fame member, died Friday at the age of 88 following a brief illness. He coached at Lake View for 13 seasons and left a lasting legacy that has endured since his hiring.
Beginning with his back-to-back titles in 1970 and ’71, the Wild Gators have added eight state championship football trophies to their collection with three coming under Pate, four under McLaurin (1989, ’91, ’97, ’01) and one under current coach Daryl King (’16).
McLaurin was hired right out of college in Pate’s second season at LVHS, and one thing quickly became clear when it came to Pate’s coaching style, he said.
“He was demanding, but he was a great motivator and his players always played real hard for him,” McLaurin said. “His teams were disciplined and he held everyone accountable. He took the job seriously and so did the players.”
That in turn fed into how McLaurin approached things when he took over as head coach.
“There was a lot of pressure to follow him, but it also had its advantages,” McLaurin said. “Players were used to working hard and playing together. That’s what they knew and that helps when you become a coach.”
Born William Leonard Pate, Jr. in Florence in 1933, he graduated from Lamar High School in 1952 and from Clemson University in 1956. After a brief stint in the U.S. Army, Pate began what turned out to be a nearly four-decade-long career in athletics which included stops at Lake View, York High School, Timmonsville High and Hudgens Academy in Lynchburg.
He won 187 games and four state championships as a high school football coach, was the North-South coach in 1978 and served as coach in the 1982 Shrine Bowl.
Pate’s teams captured three state championships in high school and American Legion baseball – including two at Timmonsville in 1967 and ’68. The ’68 squad went on to win the Southeast Regional and finish third in the American Legion World Series that season.
He was inducted into the S.C. Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1996 and in the S.C. Football Coaches Hall of Fame in 2016.