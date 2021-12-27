McLaurin: Winning tradition at Lake View began with Pate

LAKE VIEW, S.C. – Bill Pate accepted nothing but the best from his players. And most of the time, that’s exactly what he got.

“They won the state (football championship) the first two years he was there,” said McLaurin, who took over at Lake View High School for Pate in 1983 after 12 years as his assistant. “Lake View had a few tough years before him, and he just kind of turned them around.

“He did a great job and we’re going to miss him.”

Pate, a S.C. Athletic Coaches Association and S.C. Football Coaches Hall of Fame member, died Friday at the age of 88 following a brief illness. He coached at Lake View for 13 seasons and left a lasting legacy that has endured since his hiring.

Beginning with his back-to-back titles in 1970 and ’71, the Wild Gators have added eight state championship football trophies to their collection with three coming under Pate, four under McLaurin (1989, ’91, ’97, ’01) and one under current coach Daryl King (’16).

McLaurin was hired right out of college in Pate’s second season at LVHS, and one thing quickly became clear when it came to Pate’s coaching style, he said.

