McLeod's big night, defense help Trinity boys capture 1st SCISA 3A state championship

Dalon Edwards added another trey as Trinity (13-4) built a 20-6 lead it never relinquished.

“The credit goes to our kids,” Teasley said. “They got a feel for that a year ago and we were led by Tre McLeod (who) just determined that we were not going to be in that same situation. I’m proud of them and they deserve all the credit.”

Even dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, Teasley put together a tough schedule to prepare his squad for this exact moment and it likely paid off in two key instances.

A 10-0 run by the Cyclones in the second quarter cut the deficit to 22-16. Anders Groves connected on a pair of 3-pointers – the first of the game for Porter-Gaud.

But Trinity responded with a 6-0 run of its own before the half.

The second came in the fourth quarter as P-G whittled the Titans’ 14-point advantage all the way down 57-51 in the final few minutes. Mason Grant and Denham Wojcik combined for 26 points in the final stanza as the Cyclones went 9 for 11 from the free throw line.

But that was as close as P-G got the rest of the way.