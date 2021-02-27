McLeod's big night, defense help Trinity boys capture 1st SCISA 3A state championship

SUMTER, S.C. – Tre McLeod was all smiles as he posed for picture after picture – all the while holding the SCISA 3A state championship trophy draped with the ceremonial net by his side.
So how’d you spend your last birthday?
McLeod, who was one of the members of the Trinity Collegiate School squad that fell short in last year’s title game, provided the initial spark for the Titans as they grabbed a big early lead against Porter-Gaud.
The TCS defense did the rest – withstanding a pair of Cyclone runs to earn a 63-54 victory at the Sumter Civic Center to capture the program's first championship as Trinity Collegiate.
“Last year, we had the game in the fourth quarter and lost a close game,” said McLeod, one of five starting juniors for the Titans. “It meant a lot to me….coach (Mike) Teasley told me after that game that we’d be back next year, and I told him we’ll come back and we’ll win it.
“Now we’re here. It’s just a relief to not want to feel that feeling again.”
That won’t be the case thanks in part to the birthday boy’s performance in the opening stanza. McLeod scored 12 of his game-high 20 points in the first eight minutes – all on 3-pointers as he sank every shot he attempted from downtown.
Dalon Edwards added another trey as Trinity (13-4) built a 20-6 lead it never relinquished.
“The credit goes to our kids,” Teasley said. “They got a feel for that a year ago and we were led by Tre McLeod (who) just determined that we were not going to be in that same situation. I’m proud of them and they deserve all the credit.”
Even dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, Teasley put together a tough schedule to prepare his squad for this exact moment and it likely paid off in two key instances.
A 10-0 run by the Cyclones in the second quarter cut the deficit to 22-16. Anders Groves connected on a pair of 3-pointers – the first of the game for Porter-Gaud.
But Trinity responded with a 6-0 run of its own before the half.
The second came in the fourth quarter as P-G whittled the Titans’ 14-point advantage all the way down 57-51 in the final few minutes. Mason Grant and Denham Wojcik combined for 26 points in the final stanza as the Cyclones went 9 for 11 from the free throw line.
But that was as close as P-G got the rest of the way.
“I just can’t echo how much defensively we caused a problem for that team,” Teasley said. “(Defense) allowed us to withstand their runs and allowed us an opportunity to put the game away at the end.”
The Titans sealed the win at the charity stripe – knocking down all six free throws to ignite a celebration that was two years in the making.
“I think that came a lot from we were here last year and we understood not to get startled,” McLeod said of the team's mentality down the stretch. “We stayed the course and we knew they would punch back, and then we came out on top.”
McLeod, LeBron Thomas and Bewan Balle-Bonza all made the SCISA 3A All-Tournament team. Thomas finished with 15 points and Balle-Bonza had 10.
Edwards also added 10 points to give Trinity four players in double figures.
The girls’ 3A All-Tournament team was also announced and Trinity’s Jaida Cameron and Florence Christian School’s Kylie Stewart were selected.
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (63)
Tre McLeod 20, LeBron Thomas 15, Bewan Balle-Bonza 10, Dalon Edwards 10, Folse 6, Saragba 2.
PORTER-GAUD (54)
Mason Grant 19, Denham Wojcik 18, Groves 8, M. Kelly 6, Britton 3.