McMaster recognizes Tharp, Darlington Raceway as track prepares for Throwback Weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The “magnificent competition” held every year at Darlington Raceway was honored Wednesday at the S.C. Governor’s Mansion, with Gov. Henry McMaster himself serving as the sport’s biggest advocate.
“We will always have NASCAR at the Governor’s Mansion,” McMaster said while speaking to Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp. “I would encourage everyone who has not been — you’ve got to go. Hearing about it does not tell the whole story.”
There will be more than one opportunity to do just that this year as Darlington gets set to host its first spring race weekend (with fans) since 2014. NASCAR’s popular “Throwback Weekend” will kick off on May 7 with the LiftKits4less.com 200 Truck Series race followed by the Steakhouse Elite 200 Xfinity Series race on May 8.
Mother’s Day will feature the first of two Cup Series races this year at the track “Too Tough To Tame” with the Goodyear 400.
“Darlington is blessed to be able to host two NASCAR race weekends in 2021,” Tharp said. “The first time since 2004 that we can say we’re able to do that.”
Tharp also thanked McMaster and state leaders for their support in getting NASCAR back up and running at Darlington during the country-wide COVID-19 shutdown in 2020. NASCAR was the first sport to return to action in May as the “Lady in Black” hosted two Cup races and one Xfinity race in a five-day span.
“It was a memorable few days,” Tharp said. “We were able to provide some hope for people across this country during an extremely difficult and challenging time. Without the support of Gov. McMaster and the leadership in this state, we would not have been able to accomplish that.”
Tharp and McMaster are hoping to see more home-grown talent like Jordan Anderson, who unveiled his throwback paint scheme for his No. 3 Chevrolet on Wednesday. The Forest Acres native talked about how it was Darlington that inspired him to get into racing in the first place.
“I got to race at Darlington last year for the first time in my career and that was special for a lot of different reasons,” Anderson said. “My dad and I, and my dad’s here today, that was kind of where my whole love for the sport came from was going to Darlington. We would sit over in the grandstands over in Turn 3 in 1996, ’97, ’98. We’d go up there and make a day out of it. We’d cook hot dogs and watch the race.
“…Here we are so many years later getting ready to race there on Friday (May 7). Kerry and his guys at Darlington Raceway have done such a great job prepping the race track, and it’s just been such a beacon for our whole sport.”