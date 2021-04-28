McMaster recognizes Tharp, Darlington Raceway as track prepares for Throwback Weekend

“It was a memorable few days,” Tharp said. “We were able to provide some hope for people across this country during an extremely difficult and challenging time. Without the support of Gov. McMaster and the leadership in this state, we would not have been able to accomplish that.”

Tharp and McMaster are hoping to see more home-grown talent like Jordan Anderson, who unveiled his throwback paint scheme for his No. 3 Chevrolet on Wednesday. The Forest Acres native talked about how it was Darlington that inspired him to get into racing in the first place.

“I got to race at Darlington last year for the first time in my career and that was special for a lot of different reasons,” Anderson said. “My dad and I, and my dad’s here today, that was kind of where my whole love for the sport came from was going to Darlington. We would sit over in the grandstands over in Turn 3 in 1996, ’97, ’98. We’d go up there and make a day out of it. We’d cook hot dogs and watch the race.

“…Here we are so many years later getting ready to race there on Friday (May 7). Kerry and his guys at Darlington Raceway have done such a great job prepping the race track, and it’s just been such a beacon for our whole sport.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.