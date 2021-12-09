McMiller, Trinity Collegiate girls top 3-time defending state champ Cardinal Newman

A 9-0 run in the first gave TCS the lead for good, and Trinity benefited from hot shooting from the outside all evening. The Titans sank 12 threes in the game – six in each half – to keep Watkins and the Cardinals from clawing their way back.

“With all the shooters on our team, it just makes it easier for everyone to get the open shot,” said McMiller, who connected on three treys of her own. “…It’s just dangerous from everywhere on the court. All that just spreads out the defense and everyone gets their points.”

Kenzie Feagin posted 15 for the Titans with all of them coming from beyond the arc. She had one in each of the first three quarters and finished strong with two in the fourth.

McKenzie Davis also hit a pair of threes for TCS while Jaida Cameron and Tati Williamson added one each.

That helped counter the three-headed attack from CN’s Watkins, Tanaja Kennedy and Lauren Jacobs. All three finished with 21 points and accounted for all but five of the Cardinals’ points Wednesday.