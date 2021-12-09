McMiller, Trinity Collegiate girls top 3-time defending state champ Cardinal Newman

DARLINGTON, S.C. – A statement win?
That’s what the Trinity Collegiate School girls’ basketball team was eying entering Wednesday night’s matchup against University of South Carolina signee Ashlyn Watkins and three-time defending SCISA 3A state champion Cardinal Newman.
If they weren’t already, the Titans are certainly on the 3A title contender map now thanks to a huge 35-point outing from sophomore point guard Kiyomi McMiller and a stellar night all around from 3-point range. That combination allowed TCS to jump to a big lead and hold off the Cardinals for a 74-68 victory.
Trinity (6-0) will now travel to Socastee to face the 5A Braves on Friday.
“It’s kind of like a statement game to show that Trinity Collegiate is well-represented in girls’ basketball,” Titans coach Cornelius Snead said. “We want to be one of the best teams in the state. …But it takes winning a game like this against a team like Cardinal Newman – a defending state champion.”
It usually takes a strong start as well, which is what TCS had Wednesday. Powered by McMiller’s 20 first-half points, the Titans built a 24-13 lead after the first quarter and took a 40-28 advantage into the break.
A 9-0 run in the first gave TCS the lead for good, and Trinity benefited from hot shooting from the outside all evening. The Titans sank 12 threes in the game – six in each half – to keep Watkins and the Cardinals from clawing their way back.
“With all the shooters on our team, it just makes it easier for everyone to get the open shot,” said McMiller, who connected on three treys of her own. “…It’s just dangerous from everywhere on the court. All that just spreads out the defense and everyone gets their points.”
Kenzie Feagin posted 15 for the Titans with all of them coming from beyond the arc. She had one in each of the first three quarters and finished strong with two in the fourth.
McKenzie Davis also hit a pair of threes for TCS while Jaida Cameron and Tati Williamson added one each.
That helped counter the three-headed attack from CN’s Watkins, Tanaja Kennedy and Lauren Jacobs. All three finished with 21 points and accounted for all but five of the Cardinals’ points Wednesday.
“They locked down on defense,” Snead said of his team’s effort. “They had great help-side (defense), great recovery. It took everything we had to keep Ashlyn Watkins off the boards…They’ve got a great point guard in Tanaja Kennedy, so our focus was to make sure Tanaja didn’t get into the lane, keep Ashlyn off the boards and to play with pace.”
CARDINAL NEWMAN (68)
Tanaja Kennedy 21, Ashlyn Watkins 21, Lauren Jacobs 21, Monsanto 3, Laubacker 2.
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (74)
Kiyomi McMiller 35, Kenzie Feagin 15, Cameron 8, Davis 6, Pierce 5, Williamson 3, Knox 2.
BOYS
Trinity Collegiate 67
Cardinal Newman 30
DARLINGTON, S.C. – It was a little less than two years ago when the Titans and Cardinals met for the SCISA 3A state championship.
Cardinal Newman was the victor that day and the team everyone was chasing. Fast forward to Wednesday and the roles were very much reversed.
The Cardinals turned out to be no match in the rematch as the defending champion Titans improved to 6-0 with a dominant 47-point victory.
The blowout was the result of a 21-2 second quarter run that saw the TCS defense completely shut down the Cardinals’ offensive attack.
“I thought defensively we were phenomenal,” Trinity coach Mike Teasley said. “That second quarter is probably the best stretch defensively that I’ve been around in 20-some years.
“…That’s too good of a program to be able to shut them out. I was not expecting that, but hats off to our kids.”
The Titans also dominated the boards, led by Bessanty Saragba’s 14 rebounds and LeBron Thomas’ 10. Thomas finished with a double-double that included a game-high 29 points.
Thomas had 16 points in the first half and hit a trio of 3-pointers on the night. He was complemented by Tristan Thompson who finished with 16.
All five of Trinity’s top scorers had had least seven points. Cardinal Newman had no scorers finish with more than six points.
CARDINAL NEWMAN (30)
Shelby 6, Frazer 6, White 5, Peeples 5, Gary 3, Martin 2, Carter 2.
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (67)
LeBron Thomas 29, Tristan Thompson 16, Edwards 8, Saragba 7, Scott 7.