 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By MPD Electric Cooperative
featured

Middleton sparks FCS girls to huge win over Dillon Christian

  • 0
DSC_7866.JPG

Florence Christian's Z'nei Middleton (2) goes for a layup during the Eagles' win over Dillon Christian on Friday night.

 ALEX BERGFELD/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Christian's Z'nei Middleton caused a Dillon Christian turnover that led to a Mary Margaret Sterling jumpshot.

Middleton and the Eagles only rolled from there.

 

Middleton scored 10 of her game-high 14 points before halftime, and coach Neil Minton's team won 42-11 Friday. FCS teammate Emerson Poston was also in double figures with 11 points.

Florence Christian (4-3) led 26-4 at halftime and did not allow a third-quarter basket.

"Z'neil is very, very athletic and very fast," Minton said. "She's really good with steals and run-outs. She out-runs a lot of people and converts her layups. She has also become a lot better jump-shooter as well; she did a good job for us and gave a lot of good energy."

People are also reading…

DCS;1;3;0;7--11

FCS;15;11;15;1--42

FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (42)

Sterling 7, Z'nei Middleton 14, Emerson Poston 11, Huggins 5, Dersch 2, Lambert 3.

DILLON CHRISTIAN (11)

Powell 3, Locklear 3, Baldwin 3, Richardson 2.

RECORD: FCS 4-3.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Prep Sports Writer

A 12-time APSE national-award winner (8 writing, 1 video, 3 photography), Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has won 9 1st-place SCPA awards since moving in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert