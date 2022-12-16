Middleton sparks FCS girls to huge win over Dillon Christian

Middleton scored 10 of her game-high 14 points before halftime, and coach Neil Minton's team won 42-11 Friday. FCS teammate Emerson Poston was also in double figures with 11 points.

"Z'neil is very, very athletic and very fast," Minton said. "She's really good with steals and run-outs. She out-runs a lot of people and converts her layups. She has also become a lot better jump-shooter as well; she did a good job for us and gave a lot of good energy."