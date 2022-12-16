Middleton sparks FCS girls to huge win over Dillon Christian

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Christian's Z'nei Middleton caused a Dillon Christian turnover that led to a Mary Margaret Sterling jumpshot.
Middleton and the Eagles only rolled from there.
Middleton scored 10 of her game-high 14 points before halftime, and coach Neil Minton's team won 42-11 Friday. FCS teammate Emerson Poston was also in double figures with 11 points.
Florence Christian (4-3) led 26-4 at halftime and did not allow a third-quarter basket.
"Z'neil is very, very athletic and very fast," Minton said. "She's really good with steals and run-outs. She out-runs a lot of people and converts her layups. She has also become a lot better jump-shooter as well; she did a good job for us and gave a lot of good energy."
DCS;1;3;0;7--11
FCS;15;11;15;1--42
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (42)
Sterling 7, Z'nei Middleton 14, Emerson Poston 11, Huggins 5, Dersch 2, Lambert 3.
DILLON CHRISTIAN (11)
Powell 3, Locklear 3, Baldwin 3, Richardson 2.
RECORD: FCS 4-3.