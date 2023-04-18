FLORENCE, S.C. – Kenny Gray had his eyes more toward the future than the past Tuesday.

So while his 350th career victory was nice, the South Florence baseball coach was more pleased with the fact that his Bruins secured the No. 2 seed from Region 6-4A thanks to a 4-1 win over rival West Florence.

“We’ve got our playoff seeding set,” Gray said. “That’s big for us because now we’ve got some games to get ready for the playoffs. But at least we know we’re going to have second seed out (of) the region.”

South improved to 17-4 overall and 7-2 in region play, with just Friday’s 6:30 rematch at West (15-6, 5-4) left on the docket in terms of region contests.

It was the combination of clutch two-out hits and Aydin Palmer on the mound that paved the way for the Bruins on Tuesday. Palmer went the distance and struck out 11 while walking just one batter. He allowed six hits, but only three after the second inning.

He also limited West to just four baserunners total in six out of the seven frames.

“The biggest thing was just started throwing my offspeed stuff more,” Palmer said. “Tried to transition to more of a slider – they were having trouble hitting that so we kind of rolled and worked off of that.

“That set up the fastball later in the game and it ended up working out really well.”

Palmer’s only trouble came in the second inning. Brody Cook led off with a double and took third on Matthew Brown’s single next batter. After a flyout, Michael Poston came to the plate and put down a bunt that Palmer grabbed and threw to the plate to get the second out of the inning.

Jack Wilson did come through with a two-out RBI single to knot the game at 1-1 at the time, but that was the last big threat against Palmer.

“Aydin threw a great game for us (and) our defense played really well,” Gray said. “And the big play for us was when they did the squeeze, we were able to get the out at the plate. That was a big turning point in the game for us.”

The Bruins scored first thanks to three straight two-out hits in the bottom of the first – the last of which by Palmer drove in a run. They continued that two-out magic in the second. Hunter McClary doubled, Nathan Gause reached on an infield single and Brayden Robinson drove them both home with a single to put SFHS up 3-1.

South added one more run in the third thanks to two WFHS miscues. Chandler Thompson singled and took second on an errant pickoff throw. He then came home when Luke Miller reached on a throwing error.

“We gave them two runs – should have been a 2-1 ballgame there at the end, having a chance there in the seventh,” Knights coach Josh Brown said. “But you can’t give people extra outs, especially them with Palmer on the mound. Just too much to overcome.”

Peyton Rogers went the distance for West Florence. He allowed four runs, three earned on seven hits with six strikeouts and no walks.

WF 010 000 0 – 1 6 2

SF 121 000 x – 4 7 0

WP: Aydin Palmer (7 IP, ER, 6 H, 11 K, BB). LP: Peyton Rogers (6 IP, 4 R, 3 ER, 7 H, 6 K, 0 BB).

LEADING HITTERS – WF: Evan Frank 1-4, Camp Keels 1-2, BB; Brody Cook 1-3, 2B; Matthew Brown 1-3, R; Michael Poston 1-3; Jack Wilson 1-3, RBI. SF: Brayden Robinson 1-3, 2 RBI; Chandler Thompson 1-3; Luke Miller 1-3, R; Noah Moore 1-3; Aydin Palmer 1-3, RBI; Hunter McClary 1-2, 2B, R; Nathan Gause 1-2, R.

RECORDS: WF 15-6, 5-4. SF 17-4, 7-2.