Miller's RBI, Palmer's CG lift South Florence past Hartsville 1-0 in extras

Hartsville managed to get runners on second and third, but Palmer induced a grounder to short to end the threat and the inning.

Meanwhile Hartsville starter Cam Cannarella was equally dominant. He allowed just two hits with six strikeouts and one walk in seven innings – never letting a South Florence batter reach third during his outing.

But Hartsville could not come up with the big hit it needed. Ashani McFarland doubled with two outs in the sixth, but was thrown out at third trying to stretch it into a triple. He suffered an injury on the play and did not return to the game.

Treion McFarland singled to lead off the seventh and wound up stealing his way to third, but was left stranded there.

Hartsville also could not take advantage of a leadoff walk to Alvee Fullwood in the ninth, despite sacrificing him over to second.

The game ended with back-to-back strikeouts as Palmer reached his pitch-count limit on the final batter.

The Bruins had opportunities in the fourth and eighth innings mostly negated by double plays, but that wasn’t the case in the ninth.