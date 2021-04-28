Miller's RBI, Palmer's CG lift South Florence past Hartsville 1-0 in extras

KELLEYTOWN, S.C. – Tuesday’s matchup of aces lived up to the billing and then some as South Florence and Hartsville needed extra innings to decide a winner.
Luke Miller’s RBI single in the top of the ninth inning proved to be the only run of the game – one that made a winner out of Bruins’ starter Aydin Palmer.
Palmer went the distance, tossing all nine frames and allowing no runs on six hits with 10 strikeouts and three walks in a key 1-0 Region 6-4A victory.
South improved to 17-3 overall and 5-2 in region play as the Red Foxes fell to 12-3 and 5-2 as well. The two teams will meet again on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at SFHS.
It was clear runs were going to be at a premium from the start. Through the first three innings, Hartsville’s Garret Parker was the only baserunner after reaching on a leadoff walk to start the third.
He never reached second base, and through 4 ½ innings each team had managed just two baserunners.
The Red Foxes got the first big scoring opportunity in the bottom of the fifth. Parker’s bloop double down the first base line put him at second with one out. Quez Hadley followed with a single to left, but SF outfielder J.R. Williams gunned Parker down at the plate to keep the game scoreless.
Hartsville managed to get runners on second and third, but Palmer induced a grounder to short to end the threat and the inning.
Meanwhile Hartsville starter Cam Cannarella was equally dominant. He allowed just two hits with six strikeouts and one walk in seven innings – never letting a South Florence batter reach third during his outing.
But Hartsville could not come up with the big hit it needed. Ashani McFarland doubled with two outs in the sixth, but was thrown out at third trying to stretch it into a triple. He suffered an injury on the play and did not return to the game.
Treion McFarland singled to lead off the seventh and wound up stealing his way to third, but was left stranded there.
Hartsville also could not take advantage of a leadoff walk to Alvee Fullwood in the ninth, despite sacrificing him over to second.
The game ended with back-to-back strikeouts as Palmer reached his pitch-count limit on the final batter.
The Bruins had opportunities in the fourth and eighth innings mostly negated by double plays, but that wasn’t the case in the ninth.
Landon Brown singled with two outs and courtesy runner K.J. Andrews immediately stole second. That set the stage for Miller, who singled home Andrews as the relay throw from the outfield went over the catcher’s head to plate the only run of the contest.