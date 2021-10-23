Miscues, controversial call doom Hannah-Pamplico in loss to Green Sea Floyds

On the Raiders’ next possession, a fumble after a completed pass allowed the Trojans to take advantage of another short field – handing the ball off to Thorndyke from the 1-yard line for a 30-18 advantage this time.

“We had a first down there and could have lived to play another down,” Johnson said. “We could have turned the momentum there…we’ve just got to make more plays when it counts.”

The Raiders did not get many opportunities to do that in the second half with four offensive possessions, including one in the fourth and two in the third quarter that lasted less than five snaps.

Despite a better overall defensive effort than H-P had against Johnsonville the week prior, Johnson still lamented the fact his squad was not able to get off the field at the end of the game when it needed to. Green Sea milked the clock with a 19-play drive to close things out.

“At the end of the day, they’re good at what they do on offense and they’re tough,” Johnson said. “We knew we had to tackle well and we didn’t when it mattered. I thought we played better on defense for three quarters, then we kind of arm-tackled and all that (in the fourth).”