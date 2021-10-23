Miscues, controversial call doom Hannah-Pamplico in loss to Green Sea Floyds

PAMPLICO, S.C. – An obviously frustrated Jamie Johnson chose his words carefully following his team’s 30-26 loss to Green Sea Floyds on Friday night.
But the Hannah-Pamplico High School football coach was still irked by what at the very least was a momentum-changing call that went against his Raiders near the midpoint of the fourth quarter.
Trailing by four, the H-P defense came up with a huge stop on third down and prepared to get the ball back on offense. The ensuing punt was at first mishandled and dropped by Trojan punter Colby Thorndyke, but he recovered in enough time to get a foot on the ball.
However, a pair of Raider defenders seeming crashed into Thorndyke just as he got the ball off as it wobbled in the air and traveled just 15 yards or so.
Most of the H-P coaching staff and fans believed the ball had been at least partially blocked and was live as one of the Raider players picked it up and ran it into the end zone. But the official ruled otherwise and flagged the home team for roughing the kicker to give the Trojans a first down and new life.
“That’s unbelievable…I mean that’s a fumble,” Johnson said afterwards. “That’s all I’ve got to say about that, before I get fined or something, but it just was not a good call.
“It changed all the momentum in the ball game there at the end.”
Despite protests, the call stood and GSF never gave Hannah-Pamplico the chance to retake the lead as the Trojans converted a pair of third downs and another pair of fourth downs to hold onto the ball until the clock read all zeroes.
It was an especially tough loss for Hannah-Pamplico, which fell to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in Region 5-A. A victory would have given the Raiders the inside track at a region title and top seed for the playoffs, but now H-P will have to beat Timmonsville next week simply to qualify as a No. 4 seed.
The Trojans (5-1, 3-0) meanwhile will travel to Lake View next week with the region title on the line.
“We fought and played hard, but they made a few more plays than we did,” Johnson said. “We’ll regroup, get to work and fight to get into the playoffs next week.”
Johnson and company will look to clean up some of the mistakes that plagued the Raiders on Friday. They held an 18-15 lead at halftime, but a disastrous start to the third quarter proved to be the other turning point of the night.
Ironically it was a blocked punt by the Trojans that got things started as H-P turned the ball over deep in its own territory on its first possession of the second half. Thorndkye needed just two plays to reach the end zone as GSF took a 22-18 lead.
On the Raiders’ next possession, a fumble after a completed pass allowed the Trojans to take advantage of another short field – handing the ball off to Thorndyke from the 1-yard line for a 30-18 advantage this time.
“We had a first down there and could have lived to play another down,” Johnson said. “We could have turned the momentum there…we’ve just got to make more plays when it counts.”
The Raiders did not get many opportunities to do that in the second half with four offensive possessions, including one in the fourth and two in the third quarter that lasted less than five snaps.
Despite a better overall defensive effort than H-P had against Johnsonville the week prior, Johnson still lamented the fact his squad was not able to get off the field at the end of the game when it needed to. Green Sea milked the clock with a 19-play drive to close things out.
“At the end of the day, they’re good at what they do on offense and they’re tough,” Johnson said. “We knew we had to tackle well and we didn’t when it mattered. I thought we played better on defense for three quarters, then we kind of arm-tackled and all that (in the fourth).”
Hannah-Pamplico quarterback Zander Poston turned in another big game and had a hand in all four of the Raiders’ scores. He connected with Taeshaun Sellers on a 46-yard strike in the first quarter and ran the ball in from 31 yards out for another as H-P built a 12-7 lead.
He found James Davis for a 71-yard bomb in the second quarter and capped off the final TD drive of the night with a 1-yard run in the third. Poston wound up leading the team with 57 yards rushing and was 14 of 23 for 304 yards through the air.
Sellers had five catches for 127 yards to lead the Raiders while Davis added 83. Cyrus Ellison finished with 68 yards receiving.
GREEN SEA FLOYDS 30, HANNAH-PAMPLICO 26
GSF 7 8 15 0 – 30
H-P 12 6 8 0 – 26
FIRST QUARTER
HP – Taeshaun Sellers 46 pass from Zander Poston (pass failed), 8:12.
GSF – Austin Damron 49 pass from Banks Lovett (Mario Castillo kick), 7:49.
HP – Poston 31 run (run failed), 5:58.
SECOND QUARTER
HP – James Davis 71 pass from Poston (pass failed), 3:58.
GSF – Dan Johnson 26 run (Brayden Strickland run), 1:47.
THIRD QUARTER
GSF – Colby Thorndyke 6 run (Castillo kick), 10:21.
GSF – Thorndyke 1 run (Damron pass from Lovett), 7:05.
HP – Poston 1 run (Floyd Eaddy run), 4:21.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – HP: Zander Poston 8-57, 2 TDS; Floyd Eaddy 10-54.
PASSING – HP: Zander Poston 14-23-304-2-0.
RECEIVING – HP: Taeshaun Sellers 5-127, TD; James Davis 3-83, TD; Cyrus Ellison 4-68; Floyd Eaddy 2-26.
RECORD: HP 4-3 overall, 2-2 Region 5-A.
NEXT GAME: Hannah-Pamplico travels to Timmonsville next Friday at 7:30 p.m.