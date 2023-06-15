FLORENCE, S.C. – The trouble began in the first inning for Florence during Wednesday’s matchup against Lexington County – and it lasted all the way through to the ninth.

Not surprisingly, it left the Flamingos staring at a five-game losing streak by the end of the evening.

Fielding errors and free passes given out by the Florence pitching staff proved too much to overcome as the Blowfish were able to hold off the Flamingos 8-5 at Carolina Bank Field.

Florence (4-6) travels to Wilmington on Thursday and then Asheboro on Friday before hosting the Zookeepers on Saturday at 7 p.m.

“We just didn’t play clean enough on defense tonight,” Flamingos coach Lane Harvey said of his squad’s three miscues. “...We made good plays throughout the game, but I mean we made costly ones at the wrong time.

“So that’ll hurt you.”

It certainly did in the opening frame as a leadoff walk to former Hartsville High and Post 1 standout D.P. Pendergrass proved costly. He went to second as the next batter reached via error and took third on a stolen base. Dalton Reeves then plated the first run for the Blowfish on a single and Cooper Blauser added another on a sacrifice fly.

Both runs were unearned, but the Flamingos nevertheless found themselves in an early hole.

A solo homer by Zach Cowart in the second made it 3-0 and the Blowfish pushed the advantage to four runs in the fourth thanks to two walks, an error and a sacrifice fly.

With four runs on the board against him, Francis Marion’s Connor Kirkley exited after four innings allowing just one earned run despite the three walks.

The Flamingos hadn't had much luck at that point against Blowfish starter Robbie Jordan – the former Florence Christian and current FMU standout. Jordan allowed just one baserunner across the first three innings, but ran into trouble in the fourth.

A one-out walk to Carson Garner was followed by a double from Reid Brown. Florence-Darlington Tech’s Noah Stout brought home one run with a sacrifice fly and Luis Rodriguez-Gallo followed with a RBI single to cut the deficit in half, 4-2.

That ended the night for Jordan, who went four innings and allowed two runs on three hits with four strikeouts and three walks.

But the Flamingos were unable to produce another big inning – tacking on solo runs in the fifth, seventh and eighth innings. Lexington County (7-3) added two more runs in the fifth and another pair of the ninth though to keep Florence at bay.

“We did a good job of tacking on runs here and there, taking advantage of the opportunities there, but we still left some guys on base when we need to do a better job of getting them in,” Harvey said. “And you can’t play defense against a walk, so we’ve got to do better in that regard.”

Only four of LC’s runs were earned as they took advantage of three miscues, seven walks, two hit batsmen and two wild pitches on the night.

Pendergrass scored twice for the Blowfish and walked twice. He had a double and stole three bases – including swiping home in the ninth with two outs.

Brown led the Flamingos with three hits including two doubles and two RBI. Garner walked three times and scored twice and Jake Ogden had a solo homer in the eighth inning for Florence.