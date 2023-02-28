FLORENCE, S.C. – There was a little bit of concern for Josh Brown entering Tuesday’s game against Lake City.

Brown’s West Florence baseball team was coming off an extra-inning affair against Williamsburg Academy and was in the midst of a stretch of three games in three days.

“I was worried about that tonight, having to bounce back from an extra-inning game, walk-off win,” Brown said. “Hoping we didn’t have a letdown – which we didn’t.”

The Knights took advantage of a pair of early miscues by the Panthers for a six-run second inning en route to a 12-2 victory that ended after five innings.

West (2-0) will travel to Lamar on Wednesday while the Panthers (1-1) will regroup for a weekend tournament.

“Definitely took advantage of some extra outs they gave us there,” Brown said of the second stanza – which saw his squad score six unearned runs with two outs. “And we made them pay with some good at-bats after they gave us some second chances there.

“Strung some runs together; strung some hits together.”

With two Knights on and two outs in the second, a dropped fly ball opened the door for West. Camp Keels came through soon after with an RBI single and starting pitcher Matthew Brown helped himself with a two-run single.

Brody Cook added an RBI double and another Panthers error helped WFHS eventually send 10 men to the plate when it was all said and done.

“Two crucial errors in the second inning kind of got (the game) out of our hands,” said LCHS assistant coach Michael Clark, who was filling in for an out-of-town Matt Apicella. “…Still early on in the season, so you know, we’re trying to work and figure things out now...move forward and advance and see how we can improve for the next game.”

West added two more runs in the fourth and four more in the fifth, with the final blow coming via a two-run double by Harrison Brown.

Harrison Brown, Matthew Brown and Cook paced the Knights offense with two runs driven in apiece.

Matthew Brown also shined on the mound – allowing just two runs, one earned, on three hits with nine strikeouts in five frames.

“Matthew threw the ball well tonight,” coach Brown said. “Curveball was there…spotting his fastball…he was good all night.”

Blayne Edwards drove in the lone RBI for the Panthers on a groundout in the top of the third. The other Panthers’ run came on a West error.

Taevin Herring went 2 for 2 for Lake City and Breyon Burgess recorded the other hit.

Christian Sims took the loss despite not giving up an earned run. He allowed five hits, walked one and struck out one in 2 1/3 innings for LCHS.

LC 001 01 – 2 3 4

WF 060 24 – 12 10 2

WP – Matthew Brown (5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, ER, 9 K, 0 BB). LP – Christian Sims (2 1/3 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 0 ER, K, BB).

LEADING HITTERS – LC: Taevin Herring 2-2; Breyon Burgess 1-1. WF: Camp Keels 2-3, RBI; M. Brown 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Brody Cook 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Harrison Brown 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI.

RECORDS: LC 1-1. WF 2-0.