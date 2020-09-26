Miscues, turnovers doom Hartsville in 40-21 loss to North Myrtle Beach

KELLEYTOWN, S.C. – The Hartsville High football team spent much of Friday’s season-opening gamet against North Myrtle Beach in a fog – both literally and figuratively.
The cloud that engulfed Coach Billy Seigler Field for much of the second half was one thing, but the penalties, miscues and six turnovers were quite another.
The Chiefs took full advantage with four scores coming off either interceptions or fumbles and two more as a result of high snaps on punts. It all led to a 40-21 rout that now puts the Red Foxes (0-1, 0-1) in an early hole in Region 6-4A with West Florence up next.
North Myrtle Beach (1-0, 1-0), which earned its first victory over Hartsville, will host South Florence on Friday.
“You can’t afford to play that way,” Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese said. “North Myrtle Beach is a great football team. Turnovers are going to be the story of the game, but my hat's off to that football team. They found a way to come in here and play well and didn’t make mistakes and beat us.
“There are no excuses. We have to be a better football team – period. It certainly starts with taking care of the ball.”
Five of the Red Foxes’ miscues came in the first half. They dodged the first one as an early first-quarter interception didn’t cost them thanks to Zy’Riq Thomas getting a hand on a field goal attempt – his second one of the first quarter.
But the next four would result in Chiefs’ points. The first was a safety on a high snap that went out the back of the end zone. The next two were an interception return for a score by Xavier Anderson and a scoop-and-score on a fumble by Elijah Vereen.
Both came in the second quarter as North Myrtle Beach scored 21 consecutive points to take a commanding 23-7 lead.
“We played very sloppy; there’s no doubt about it,” Calabrese said. “We didn’t deserve to win this football game. We’ve got to learn to battle for 48 minutes. We’ve got to show some character when times are tough. We’ve got to keep battling, and I thought we were a little bit, but then things didn’t go our way again and we ducked our heads a little bit and didn’t play Red Fox football.”
Hartsville actually regained the momentum heading into the break. Quarterback Owen Taylor and wide receiver Roddi Morris hooked up for a couple of big pass plays and Dariyan Pendergrass handled the rest. He scored all of his three of his touchdowns in the second quarter, with the last two pulling the Red Foxes back to within 23-21.
That was the last spark for Hartsville, however. North Myrtle’s defense shut them down the rest of the way, and two fourth-quarter TD runs by quarterback Cameron Freeman sealed the victory for the Chiefs.
“We had a chance – even as poorly as we played we had a chance,” Calabrese said. “But then it just kind of fell stale there with about eight minutes left in the game, and we just couldn’t mount anything and they closed it out.”
Both late scores came right after Red Fox miscues as well with one following another high snap on a punt and the other coming on the heels of Taylor’s fourth interception of the night.
Three of Taylor’s picks were unlucky, to say the least, as they all bounced off or deflected off the hands of Hartsville receivers straight to North Myrtle Beach defenders. He wound up completing 8 of 15 passes for 119 yards – 106 of which went to Morris.
Pendergrass led the charge on the ground with 10 carries for 73 yards and the trio of scores.
