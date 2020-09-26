Miscues, turnovers doom Hartsville in 40-21 loss to North Myrtle Beach

But the next four would result in Chiefs’ points. The first was a safety on a high snap that went out the back of the end zone. The next two were an interception return for a score by Xavier Anderson and a scoop-and-score on a fumble by Elijah Vereen.

Both came in the second quarter as North Myrtle Beach scored 21 consecutive points to take a commanding 23-7 lead.

“We played very sloppy; there’s no doubt about it,” Calabrese said. “We didn’t deserve to win this football game. We’ve got to learn to battle for 48 minutes. We’ve got to show some character when times are tough. We’ve got to keep battling, and I thought we were a little bit, but then things didn’t go our way again and we ducked our heads a little bit and didn’t play Red Fox football.”

Hartsville actually regained the momentum heading into the break. Quarterback Owen Taylor and wide receiver Roddi Morris hooked up for a couple of big pass plays and Dariyan Pendergrass handled the rest. He scored all of his three of his touchdowns in the second quarter, with the last two pulling the Red Foxes back to within 23-21.

That was the last spark for Hartsville, however. North Myrtle’s defense shut them down the rest of the way, and two fourth-quarter TD runs by quarterback Cameron Freeman sealed the victory for the Chiefs.