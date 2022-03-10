Missed opportunities costly as South Florence baseball drops 1st game

FLORENCE, S.C. – Kenny Gray knew his South Florence squad would be tested against Carolina Forest.

The Panthers entered Thursday’s matchup tied for 10th place in the SCBCA 5A preseason poll – the same spot the Bruins occupy in 4A.

“Carolina Forest has got a really good baseball team,” Gray said. “They can hit the ball, they can play defense (and) they can pitch. We knew it was a tough task when we put them on the schedule.”

Some early missed opportunities to cash in offensively wound up hurting the Bruins as they suffered their first loss of the season – 5-2.

“I wanted to use this as kind of a learning experience for our guys and try to get better from it and get better for region play coming up next week,” Gray said.

The defending Region 6-4A champs will host North Myrtle Beach on Tuesday in the opener, and will look to clean up a few areas that plagued them Thursday evening.

South (5-1) had four hits and eight baserunners through the first three innings, but managed just a lone tally on the scoreboard. The Bruins stranded five runners – including leaving the bases loaded in the third inning without managing to scratch across a run.

“We capitalized on a couple here and there,” Gray said. “But overall…we got runners in scoring position, but couldn’t get the hit to get them in. You’ve just got to be able to that.

“…We’ve got to get better from that and move on.”

Clean innings on the mound were another point of emphasis. The Panthers had at least one baserunner in six of the seven innings and also manged to have the leadoff man reach on four occasions − two of which resulted in runs.

But SFHS pitching was able to work around a lot of the traffic until a three-run inning by Carolina Forest in the fifth broke the game open.

“I felt like Luke (Miller), once he got past the first inning, he settled in and threw pretty well,” Gray said of his starting right-hander. “Once (Dylan) Wiegel got out there and got past that first inning, he started throwing a little bit better after that.

Miller went four innings and allowed two earned runs on four hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Wiegel came on in relief and gave up three runs, two earned, on five hits with three strikeouts and one walk. He shut the door following a rough opening frame, but the Bruin offense could not counter.

South was held to six hits in the game and just two after the first three innings. Landon Matthews had two including a double. Noah Moore singled home Parker Winfield in the second inning while Jake Hardee and Hunter Matthews each collected basehits.

Carolina Forest’s Josh Watson drove in a pair of runs and Josh McCusker had three hits on the night. The Panthers were also active on the basepaths with five steals.

