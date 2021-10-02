Mistakes costly as Chiefs roll past Wilson 41-7

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. − North Myrtle Beach dominated Wilson Friday night in a 41-7 win.
Going into the game, the Chiefs had won five of their last seven meetings against the Tigers, who didn’t do themselves any favors Friday with several delay of game penalties, three lost fumbles and two turnovers on downs. The Chiefs made them pay for their mistakes.
“Anytime you can get them off the field and get the ball back in your offense’s hands, I think that’s a huge thing,” Chiefs coach Matt Reel said. “And that’s something we’ve tried to put an emphasis on, too. We haven’t had a whole lot of those the first two or three weeks, so having that tonight, having those guys being ball hawks tonight creating extra possessions on offense I thought was huge for us.”
For the Chiefs, running back Tavarius Hooks ran for 134 yards and a touchdown, and quarterback Cam Freeman carried the ball into the end zone twice. Freeman also connected for touchdown passes to receivers Kriss Webb and Trace Hall.
“Tonight we played a full game," Reel said. "We did a great job on special teams, did a great job on defense and we did a good enough job on offense, scoring 40. Just happy with how everybody played tonight, the effort they played with and how they went about their business tonight.”
With the clock running down at the end of the game, the Tigers finally put some points on the board with a long touchdown pass from quarterback Bryan McCartt to receiver Nyrae Sanders.
“Nyrae, he comes to work every day,” Wilson coach Rodney Mooney said. “Bryan did a really good job on that last play of getting Nyrae open and throwing a touchdown.”
After Friday, the Tigers are 1-4 and the Chiefs are 3-2.
Mooney said his team has to work on limiting turnovers, finding consistency on both sides of the ball, physicality, and putting in more weight room time during the offseason in order to stop a strong opponent’s rushing game.
His team has 16 seniors, but he said most of them haven’t had a lot of varsity playing experience.
“We have some very young talent coming through that I feel really good about,” Mooney said. “But we’ve got to get a really good offseason in and get ourselves stronger and get ourselves mentally tougher. I think we’ll end up being a pretty good program in the future.”