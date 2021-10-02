Mistakes costly as Chiefs roll past Wilson 41-7

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. − North Myrtle Beach dominated Wilson Friday night in a 41-7 win.

Going into the game, the Chiefs had won five of their last seven meetings against the Tigers, who didn’t do themselves any favors Friday with several delay of game penalties, three lost fumbles and two turnovers on downs. The Chiefs made them pay for their mistakes.

“Anytime you can get them off the field and get the ball back in your offense’s hands, I think that’s a huge thing,” Chiefs coach Matt Reel said. “And that’s something we’ve tried to put an emphasis on, too. We haven’t had a whole lot of those the first two or three weeks, so having that tonight, having those guys being ball hawks tonight creating extra possessions on offense I thought was huge for us.”

For the Chiefs, running back Tavarius Hooks ran for 134 yards and a touchdown, and quarterback Cam Freeman carried the ball into the end zone twice. Freeman also connected for touchdown passes to receivers Kriss Webb and Trace Hall.