Mistakes costly as Wilson loses to North Myrtle Beach 41-7

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. − Wilson lost three fumbles, turned the ball over twice on downs and committed several delay-of-game penalties Friday night.

North Myrtle Beach took advantage of the mistakes and routed the Tigers 41-7.

The Tigers are 1-4 and the Chiefs are 3-2.

The Chiefs now have won six of their past eight games against the Tigers.

“We have some very young talent coming through that I feel really good about,” Wilson coach Rodney Mooney said. “But we’ve got to get a really good offseason in and get ourselves stronger and get ourselves mentally tougher. I think we’ll end up being a pretty good program in the future.”

Mooney said his team has to work on limiting turnovers, finding consistency on both sides of the ball, physicality and putting in more weight room time during the offseason in order to stop a strong opponent’s rushing game.

His team has 16 seniors, but he said most of them haven’t had a lot of varsity playing experience.

For the Chiefs, running back Tavarius Hooks ran for 134 yards and a touchdown, and quarterback Cam Freeman carried the ball into the end zone twice. Freeman also connected for touchdown passes to receivers Kriss Webb and Trace Hall.