Mistakes costly as Wilson loses to North Myrtle Beach 41-7

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. − Wilson lost three fumbles, turned the ball over twice on downs and committed several delay-of-game penalties Friday night.
North Myrtle Beach took advantage of the mistakes and routed the Tigers 41-7.
The Tigers are 1-4 and the Chiefs are 3-2.
The Chiefs now have won six of their past eight games against the Tigers.
“We have some very young talent coming through that I feel really good about,” Wilson coach Rodney Mooney said. “But we’ve got to get a really good offseason in and get ourselves stronger and get ourselves mentally tougher. I think we’ll end up being a pretty good program in the future.”
Mooney said his team has to work on limiting turnovers, finding consistency on both sides of the ball, physicality and putting in more weight room time during the offseason in order to stop a strong opponent’s rushing game.
His team has 16 seniors, but he said most of them haven’t had a lot of varsity playing experience.
For the Chiefs, running back Tavarius Hooks ran for 134 yards and a touchdown, and quarterback Cam Freeman carried the ball into the end zone twice. Freeman also connected for touchdown passes to receivers Kriss Webb and Trace Hall.
“Anytime you can get them off the field and get the ball back in your offense’s hands, I think that’s a huge thing,” Chiefs coach Matt Reel said. “And that’s something we’ve tried to put an emphasis on, too. We haven’t had a whole lot of those the first two or three weeks, so having that tonight, having those guys being ball hawks tonight creating extra possessions on offense I thought was huge for us.”
The Chiefs played a full game, Reel said.
"We did a great job on special teams, did a great job on defense and we did a good enough job on offense, scoring 40," he said. "Just happy with how everybody played tonight, the effort they played with and how they went about their business tonight.”
With the clock running down at the end of the game, the Tigers finally put some points on the board with a long touchdown pass from quarterback Bryan McCartt to receiver Nyrae Sanders.
“Nyrae, he comes to work every day,” Mooney said. “Bryan did a really good job on that last play of getting Nyrae open and throwing a touchdown.”