MONDAY'S PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Darlington girls roll past Wilson

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Darlington's Sommer Joseph scored a game-high 14 points during the Falcons' 54-29 win Monday over Wilson.

Teammate Jamera Madison added 13 points.

Wilson’s Janiya Swinton and Janiya Greene each scored six.

WILSON (29)

Janiya Swinton 6, Baker 1, Harkless 1, Stigger 2, Jones 5, Johnson 3,L.Swinton 2, Janiya Greene 6.

DARLINGTON (54)

Jamera Madison 13, McPhail 7, Benton 6, Davis 2, Grant 2, Peterson 3, Jerry 4, Sommer Joseph 14, Bulloch 3.

South Florence 47

North Myrtle Beach 43

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. — Albany Wilson scored a game-high 27 points to lead South Florence in overtime.

Teammate Jazmyne Lyde added 11.

The Bruins improved to 6-0 overall, 2-0 Region 6-4A and will host Darlington at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.