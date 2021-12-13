MONDAY'S PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Darlington girls roll past Wilson

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Darlington's Sommer Joseph scored a game-high 14 points during the Falcons' 54-29 win Monday over Wilson.
Teammate Jamera Madison added 13 points.
Wilson’s Janiya Swinton and Janiya Greene each scored six.
WILSON (29)
Janiya Swinton 6, Baker 1, Harkless 1, Stigger 2, Jones 5, Johnson 3,L.Swinton 2, Janiya Greene 6.
DARLINGTON (54)
Jamera Madison 13, McPhail 7, Benton 6, Davis 2, Grant 2, Peterson 3, Jerry 4, Sommer Joseph 14, Bulloch 3.
South Florence 47
North Myrtle Beach 43
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. — Albany Wilson scored a game-high 27 points to lead South Florence in overtime.
Teammate Jazmyne Lyde added 11.
The Bruins improved to 6-0 overall, 2-0 Region 6-4A and will host Darlington at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
SOUTH FLORENCE (47)
Albany Wilson 27, Snow 4, Jazmyne Lyde 11, Coleman 5
East Clarendon 57
Latta 49
TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Talaysia Cooper finished with a game-high 29 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists.
Teammate Liberty Whack added 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Latta’s Shawniza Bethea scored a team-high 16 points, followed by Makayla Legette with 14.
LATTA (49)
Makayla Legette 14, Shawniza Bethea 16, Herman 5, Jones 4, Hyatt 3, Hennegan 2.
EAST CLARENDON (57)
Talaysia Cooper 29, Liberty Whack 12, White 9, LLyod 4, Rush 3.
Lake View 55
Dillon Christian 13
DILLON, S.C. — Lake View’s Tianna Hamilton scored a game-high 11 points, followed by Jaleya Ford and Sa’Niyah Williams with 10 each.
LAKE VIEW (55)
Jaleya Ford 10, Page 5, Sa’Niyah Williams 10, Tianna Hamilton 11, J.Waters 5, Mace 7,Z.Waters 1, Locklear 2, Newell 2, Blackmon 2.
DILLON CHRISTIAN (13)
Collins 3, Powell 2, Briannon Brewington 5, Heasley 3.
Buford 55
McBee 37
McBEE, S.C. —McBee’s Stormy Harper scored a team-high 17 points.
McBEE (37)
Stormy Harper 17, Hickman 3, Williams 2, Peterson 9, Jowers 2, Chestnut 4.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Lake View 72
Dillon Christian 46
DILLON, S.C. — Lake View’s Shaheed Dawkins scored a team-high 18 points, followed by D.J. Bethea with 15.
Dillon Christian’s Grayson Singletary scored a game-high 23, followed by Kaleb Pulley with 12.
LAKE VIEW(72)
McCants 4, Vaught 6, Shaheed Dawkins 18, Trey Page 10, McNeil 8, Ford 2, Humphries 2, D.J. Bethea 15, Nichols 2, Foxworth 2, Nichols 3.
DILLON CHRISTIAN (46)
Grayson Singletary 23, Kaleb Pulley 12, Outlar 6, Stone 3, Davis 3.
East Clarendon 44
Latta 36
TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Ellis Graham finished with a game-high 12 points, 15 rebounds and 15 blocks.
Teammate Ty’Mere Cooper added 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Latta’s Tydreck DeBerry, meanwhile, finished with 12 points.
LATTA (49)
J Jones 5, Bryant 7, Tydreck DeBerry 12, Davis 4, Griffin 2, Israel 6.
EAST CLARENDON (57)
White 8, Thames 8, Cook 5, Ellis Graham 12, Ty’mere Cooper 11.
Laurence Manning 70
Pinewood Prep 61
MANNING, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Jaden Sanders scored a game-high 24 points, followed by Brandon King with 17 and Bryce Acord with 11.
LAURENCE MANNING (70)
Medley 9, Brandon King 17, Haden Sanders 24, Bryce Acord 11, Sigler 2, Sumpter 7.
Buford 48
McBEE 28
McBEE, S.C. — McBee's Christ Heidt scored a team-high 15 points.
MCBEE (28)
Chris Heidt 15, Hunter 1, Sullivan 8, Joines 2, Wallace 2.
FOOTBALL
Trinity Collegiate’s
Scott SCISA all-region
Trinity Collegiate’s Spencer Scott was named to the SCISA 2-3A region football team.