MONDAY'S PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dillon boys win Region 7-3A title

DILLON, S.C. –- DeMarco Bethea scored a game-high 29 points to lead Dillon's boys to a 66-61 win over Loris and clinch the Region 7-3A basketball title Monday night.
Teammate Jordan Purnell added 10 points.
DILLON (66)
Z.Bethea 9, Brayboy 9, Dingle 2, Wright 7, Jordan Purnell 10, DeMarco Bethea 29.
Trinity Collegiate 69
Wilson Hall 55
SUMTER -– Trinity Collegiate’s LeBron Thomas scored a game-high 27 points in the SCISA Region 2-3A tournament at the Sumter Civic Center.
Teammate Dalon Edwards added 11.
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (69)
LeBron Thomas 27, Saragba 8, Spencer Scott 10, Dalon Edwards 11, Gregory 2, Miles 2, Thompson 9.
Laurence Manning 52
Florence Christian 39
SUMTER –- Laurence Manning’s Bryce Acord scored 11 points at the SCISA Region 2-3A tournament at the Sumter Civic Center.
Teammate Brandon King added 10.
Florence Christian’s Emekah Johnson, meanwhile, scored a team-high 11.
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (39)
Juw-El Huntley 6, Emekah Johnson 11, Jues Huntley 6, Greene 5, Munn 4, Kelly 7.
LAURENCE MANNING (52)
Medley 4, Brandon King 10, Bryce Acord 11, Sigler 4, Sumter 4, Nieves 2.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Trinity Collegiate 82
WIlson Hall 27
SUMTER –- Trinity Collegiate’s Kiyomi McMiller scored a game-high 25 points at the SCISA Region 2-3A tournament at the Sumter Civic Center.
Teammate Kenzie Feagin added 20.
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (82)
Jada Cameron 11, Davis 6, Zaria Knox 10, Tati Williamson 10, Kenzie Feagin 20, Kiyomi McMiller 25.
Laurence Manning 34
Florence Christian 28
SUMTER –- Laurence Manning’s Audrey Bennett scored a game-high 11 points at the SCISA Region 2-3A tournament at the Sumter Civic Center.
Florence Christian’s Hilton Broach scored a team-high eight points.
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (28)
Sterling 6, Middleton 4, Hilton Broach 8, Kendall 3, Bankson 7.
LAURENCE MANNING (34)
Anderson 5, Davis 6, Coker 2, Erickson 6, Audrey Bennett 11.
Chesterfield 39
Cheraw 23
CHERAW -– Chesterfield’s Kierra Diggs scored a game-high 12 points, followed by Raleigh Rivers with 10.
Cheraw’s La’Kiyah Stacks scored a team-high eight.
CHESTERFIELD(39)
Lockhart 4, Johnson 2, Eubanks 4, Turnage 2, Kierra Diggs 12, Raleigh Rivers 10, Blackwell 2, Mixon 3.
CHERAW (23)