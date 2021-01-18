 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MONDAY'S PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Hemingway girls fall short to Scott's Branch
0 comments
agate

MONDAY'S PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Hemingway girls fall short to Scott's Branch

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SUMERTON, S.C. — Logan Hayward scored a team-high nine points as the Hemingway girls' basketball team lost 31-28 to Scott's Branch on Monday.

Scott’s Branch's Cambria Parker scored a game-high 17 points.

Hemingway falls to 1-4, 0-2 Region 4-A and will travel to C.E. Murray at 6 p.m. Wednesday

H 4;6;7;11— 28

SB 8;6;9;8— 31

HEMINGWAY (28)

Smith 1, Draughn 5, Brown 4, Nesmith 1, Burrows 8, Logan Hayward 9.

SCOTT’S BRANCH (31)

Butler 3, Cambria Parker 17, Ford 5, Bennett 5, Bradshaw 1.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Scott’s Branch 62

Hemingway 42

SUMMERTON, S.C. — Hemingway’s Darrell Jones scored a team-high 14 points, followed by Darrian Cooper with 12.

Scott’s Branch outscored the Tigers 28-12 in the first half.

Hemingway falls to 1-4, 0-2 Region 4-A and will travel to C.E. Murray at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

H 5;7;17;13— 42

SB 12;16;16;15 — 62

HEMINGWAY (42)

Ellis 2, Darrel Jones 14, CUllum 5, Canty 6, WIllaims 3, Darrian Cooper 12.

SCOTT’S BRANCH (62)

Sinker 9, Zaaki Rendell 13, Gibson 2, Ike Washington 13, Tariq Coard 16, Richburg 5, Kind 2, Stephenson 1, Martin 1.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FSD2 happy to return to sports
High School

FSD2 happy to return to sports

FLORENCE, S.C. − Florence County has five school districts, and three of them (Florence One Schools, FSD3, FSD5) are not playing or practicing any sports right now because of the pandemic.

GARY EDWARDS: Black lives
College

GARY EDWARDS: Black lives

FLORENCE, S.C. − As a father of three young black men, I truly understand the importance of my sons knowing the burdens that come with their s…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert