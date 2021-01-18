MONDAY'S PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Hemingway girls fall short to Scott's Branch

SUMERTON, S.C. — Logan Hayward scored a team-high nine points as the Hemingway girls' basketball team lost 31-28 to Scott's Branch on Monday.
Scott’s Branch's Cambria Parker scored a game-high 17 points.
Hemingway falls to 1-4, 0-2 Region 4-A and will travel to C.E. Murray at 6 p.m. Wednesday
H 4;6;7;11— 28
SB 8;6;9;8— 31
HEMINGWAY (28)
Smith 1, Draughn 5, Brown 4, Nesmith 1, Burrows 8, Logan Hayward 9.
SCOTT’S BRANCH (31)
Butler 3, Cambria Parker 17, Ford 5, Bennett 5, Bradshaw 1.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Scott’s Branch 62
Hemingway 42
SUMMERTON, S.C. — Hemingway’s Darrell Jones scored a team-high 14 points, followed by Darrian Cooper with 12.
Scott’s Branch outscored the Tigers 28-12 in the first half.
Hemingway falls to 1-4, 0-2 Region 4-A and will travel to C.E. Murray at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.