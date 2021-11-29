 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MONDAY'S PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: West Florence boys basketball defeats Lake City
0 Comments
Monday's Prep Basketball Roundup

MONDAY'S PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: West Florence boys basketball defeats Lake City

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
West Florence wf athletics logo 2018-19

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Valerian Bruce scored a game-high 19 points to lead West Florence's boys' basketball team to a 62-52 win over Lake City on Monday.

Teammate Darren Lloyd added 16 points, followed by Bryson Graves with 10.

Lake City’s Shamontae Burgess scored a team-high 15.

WEST FLORENCE (62)

Valerian Bruce 19, Darren LLyod 16, Bryson Graves 10, McBride 4, Williams 7, Smalls 1.

LAKE CITY (52)

Shamontae Burgess 15, Franklin 8, Croker 7, Brown 6, Washington 8, Butler 2, Howard 2.

RECORD: LC 0-1. WF 4-0.

Darlington 68

Lamar 35

LAMAR, S.C. — Darlington’s Steven Williams scored a team-high 10 points.

Lamar’s De’Lontae Martin scored a game-high 14.

DARLINGTON (68)

Dubose 9, Isaac 4, Keith 9, Pendergrass 6, M Green 8, Jackson 3, Fleming 2, Steven Williams 10, Wingate 5, Cotton 6

LAMAR (35)

Eaddy 4, De’Lontae Martin 14, Davis 8, Price 7, Carraway 2.

RECORD: D 3-1. L 0-1.

Marlboro County 66

Marion 61

MARION, S.C. — Marlboro County’s Keyon Adams scored a team-high 13 points, followed by Quatrice Bruce and Nori Adams with 11 each.

Marion’s Qua’Sheed Scott scored a game-high 22 points, followed by Jamorius Wilson with 20.

MARLBORO COUNTY (66)

Nori Adams 11, Quatrice Bostic 11, Braylon Barfield 10, Brown 8, Kamare Alford 10, Keyon Adams 13, Chalmers 2, Parvis 1.

MARION (61)

Jalik Lester 14, Quay’Sheed Scott 22, Cusack 4, Jamorius Wilson 20, Gurley 1.

RECORD: MC 3-1. M 0-1.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Darlington 61

Lamar 17

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Darlington’s Jamera Madison scored a game-high 15 points, followed by Sommer Joseph with 14.

Lamar’s Lakayla Peoples scored a game-high 15.

DARLINGTON (61)

Jamera Madison 15, McPhail 6, Moses 9, Paterson 9, Sommer Joseph 14, Willoughby 2

LAMAR (17)

Lakayla Peoples 15, Stevens 2.

RECORD: D 1-0. L 0-3.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stephen Curry breaks his own three-pointer record

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert