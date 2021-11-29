MONDAY'S PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: West Florence boys basketball defeats Lake City

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Valerian Bruce scored a game-high 19 points to lead West Florence's boys' basketball team to a 62-52 win over Lake City on Monday.
Teammate Darren Lloyd added 16 points, followed by Bryson Graves with 10.
Lake City’s Shamontae Burgess scored a team-high 15.
WEST FLORENCE (62)
Valerian Bruce 19, Darren LLyod 16, Bryson Graves 10, McBride 4, Williams 7, Smalls 1.
LAKE CITY (52)
Shamontae Burgess 15, Franklin 8, Croker 7, Brown 6, Washington 8, Butler 2, Howard 2.
RECORD: LC 0-1. WF 4-0.
Darlington 68
Lamar 35
LAMAR, S.C. — Darlington’s Steven Williams scored a team-high 10 points.
Lamar’s De’Lontae Martin scored a game-high 14.
DARLINGTON (68)
Dubose 9, Isaac 4, Keith 9, Pendergrass 6, M Green 8, Jackson 3, Fleming 2, Steven Williams 10, Wingate 5, Cotton 6
LAMAR (35)
Eaddy 4, De’Lontae Martin 14, Davis 8, Price 7, Carraway 2.
RECORD: D 3-1. L 0-1.
Marlboro County 66
Marion 61
MARION, S.C. — Marlboro County’s Keyon Adams scored a team-high 13 points, followed by Quatrice Bruce and Nori Adams with 11 each.
Marion’s Qua’Sheed Scott scored a game-high 22 points, followed by Jamorius Wilson with 20.
MARLBORO COUNTY (66)
Nori Adams 11, Quatrice Bostic 11, Braylon Barfield 10, Brown 8, Kamare Alford 10, Keyon Adams 13, Chalmers 2, Parvis 1.
MARION (61)
Jalik Lester 14, Quay’Sheed Scott 22, Cusack 4, Jamorius Wilson 20, Gurley 1.
RECORD: MC 3-1. M 0-1.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Darlington 61
Lamar 17
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Darlington’s Jamera Madison scored a game-high 15 points, followed by Sommer Joseph with 14.
Lamar’s Lakayla Peoples scored a game-high 15.
DARLINGTON (61)
Jamera Madison 15, McPhail 6, Moses 9, Paterson 9, Sommer Joseph 14, Willoughby 2
LAMAR (17)
Lakayla Peoples 15, Stevens 2.
RECORD: D 1-0. L 0-3.