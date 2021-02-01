MONDAY'S PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Wilson Girls defeat Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Jada Washington scored a game-high 17 points to lead Wilson's girls to a 60-42 win over Hartsville on Monday night.

Teammate El'Ryionna Johnson added 14.

Hartsville’s Aletrice Benjamin led the Red Foxes with 17 points.

W 4;24;14;18— 60

H 12;14;9;7— 42

WILSON (60)

EL Johnson 14, Merritt 7, Rogers 8, Jada Washington 17, Jackson 4, A.Johnson 2, K.Washington 8.

HARTSVILLE (42)

Dawson 6, Aletrice Benjamin 17, Knox 4, Fisher 7, Sutton 8.

RECORDS: W 3-3. H 5-4.

NEXT GAME: Wilson will travel to Darlington at 7 p.m. Thursday. Hartsville will travel to South Florence at 7 p.m. Thursday.

North Myrtle Beach 49

Darlington 43