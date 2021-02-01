MONDAY'S PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Wilson Girls defeats Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Jada Washington scored a game-high 17 points to lead Wilson's girls to a 60-42 win over Hartsville on Monday night.
Teammate El'Ryionna Johnson added 14.
Hartsville’s Aletrice Benjamin led the Red Foxes with 17 points.
W 4;24;14;18— 60
H 12;14;9;7— 42
WILSON (60)
EL Johnson 14, Merritt 7, Rogers 8, Jada Washington 17, Jackson 4, A.Johnson 2, K.Washington 8.
HARTSVILLE (42)
Dawson 6, Aletrice Benjamin 17, Knox 4, Fisher 7, Sutton 8.
RECORDS: W 3-3. H 5-4.
NEXT GAME: Wilson will travel to Darlington at 7 p.m. Thursday. Hartsville will travel to South Florence at 7 p.m. Thursday.
North Myrtle Beach 49
Darlington 43
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. — Darlington’s Shaniya Jackson scored a team-high nine points as the Falcons fell short after a furious comeback.
D 4;7;16;16— 43
NMB 14;16;9;10— 49
DARLINGTON (43)
Joseph 8, Jerry 4, Williamson 3, Patterson 2, Jones 4, Shaniya Jackson 9, McPhail 4, Montgomery 1, Madison 7.
RECORDS: D 0-1.
NEXT GAME:Wilson will travel to Darlington at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Carvers Bay 62
Scott’s Branch 53
SUMMERTON, S.C. — Carvers Bay’s Zaniah Rush scored a game-high 18 points, followed by Lashanti Myers with 12.
CB 14;11;16;21— 62
SB 14;12;18;19— 53
CARVER BAY (62)
Reed 6, Chandler 5, Staggars 2, Ripley 5, Graham 4, Zaniah Rush 18, Kynande Davis 10, Lashanti Myers 12.
RECORDS: CB 6-3, 3-0 Region 4-A.
NEXT GAME:Carvers Bay will host C.E. Murray at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Waccamaw 41
Dillon 25
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. — Dillon’s Kamirah James scored a team-high 15 points.
D 6;5;6;8— 25
W 13;11;13;4— 41
DILLON (25)
Hines 2, Campbell 2, Cooper 2, Kamirah James 15, Castrejon 2.
RECORDS: D 2-5, 2-2 Region 7-3A.
NEXT GAME: DIllon will play TBA in Region 7-3A tournament Feb. 10 TBA.
OTHER SCORES: Wilson Hall defeat Laurence Manning 51-34.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Dillon 48
Waccamaw 42
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. — Dillon’s BoBo McKinnon scored a game-high 19 points, followed by Demarco Bethea with 18.
D 12;14;12;10— 48
W 5;21;6;10— 42
DILLON (48)
BoBo McKinnon 19, Demarco Bethea 18, Thompson 2, Wright 6, C.Bethea 3.
RECORDS: D 6-1, 4-0 Region 7-3A.
NEXT GAME: Dillon will host TBA in Region 7-3A tournament at TBA Feb. 12.
Scott’s Branch 59
Carvers Bay 53
SUMMERTON, S.C. — Carvers Bay’s M.J. Bromell scored a team-high 12 points, followed by Tevin Young with 10.
CB 11;15;10;17— 53
SB 15;13;9;22— 59
CARVERS BAY (53)
M.J. Bromell 12, Smalls 6, R.Bromell 2, Coles 3, Bell 5, T.Walker 4, Green 6, Tevin Young 10, Brockington 3, J.Walker 2.
RECORDS: CB 9-3, 3-1 Region 4-A.
NEXT GAME: Carvers Bay will host C.E. Murray at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
OTHER SCORES: Laurence Manning defeats Wilson Hall 35-33.
LATE SATURDAY
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Trinity 78
Combine Global 78
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Trinity’s Jamie Muldowney and Edmunds Doviltis each scored a team-high 16 points.
CG 5;5;7;11— 28
TCS 15;19;24;20— 78
TRINITY (78)
Bonza 5, McLeod 7, Thomas 7, Phan 4, Warren 4, Jamie Muldowney 16, Djoussa 6, Brown 9, Edmunds Doviltis 16, Gregory 4.
Virginia Academy (Va.) 57
Trinity Collegiate 53
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Trinity’s Lebron Thomas scored a team-high 19 points.
VA 9;20;17;11— 57
TCS 12;12;17;12— 53
TRINITY (57)
Bonza 2, Sarajba 4, McLeod 5, Folse 3. Lebron Thomas 19, Muldowney 4, Djoussa 6, Brown 5, Doviltis 5.
Hartsville 72
Manning 67
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Hartsville’s Cesare Edwards scored a team-high 22 points.
Manning’s Justin Daniels scored a game-high 23.
M 14;21;8;24— 67
MANNING (67)