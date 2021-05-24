MONDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Darlington softball one win away from state finals

WALTERBORO, S.C. — Emily Johnson and Ary McPhail scored on an error in the top of the seventh, and that gave Darlington's softball team a 3-2 win over Colleton County in Monday's Game 1 of Class 4A lower state.
The Cougars loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the seventh, but they were left stranded.
Darlington's Ashton Goodwin led the Falcons, going 2 for 3 with an RBI.
D;010;000;2—3;8;0
CC;100;010;0—2;11;2
WP:Madie Andrews (7 IP, 11 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K). LP: W Weathers (7 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K).
LEADING HITTERS –D: Emily Johnson 1-3, 2B; Amber Rogers 1-4, 2B; Katelyn Church 2-2; Ashton Goodwin 2-3, 1 RBI.
Dillon 11
Aynor 3
AYNOR, S.C. — Dillon’s Lexie Rogers went 2 for 3 with two RBI in Game 1 of the Class 3A lower-state championship series.
Teammate Paige Sherman went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI.
D;400;030;4—11;10;4
A;120;000;0—3;5;2
WP: Paige Sherman (7 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K). LP: Kennedy Ellis ( 7 IP, 10 H, 11 R, 7 ER, 6 BB, 9 K).
LEADING HITTERS – D:Qy Wilson 2-3, 1 RBI; Logan Grice 1-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Lexie Rogers 2-3, 2 RBI; Ny Wilson 2-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Sherman 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI.
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 9
Lake View 8 (9)
LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Bamberg-Ehrhardt scored a run in top of the ninth inning to defeat Lake View 9-8 in Game 1 of the Class A lower-state championship series.
Baxleigh Arnette went 3 for 4 with a double, triple and three RBI for the Wild Gators.
Teammates Raven Locklear, Emma King, Hollie Scott and Spivey Evans each had a hit and RBI.
BE; 010;031;301—9;9;0
LV;001;016;000—8;9;0
WP: Johnson (9 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 6 K). LP: Raven Locklear (9 IP, 9 H, 9 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 10 K).
LEADING HITTERS – LV: Baxleigh Arnette 3-4, 2B, 3B, 3 RBI; Locklear 1-2, 1 RBI; Emma King 1-2, 1 RBI; Hollie Scott 1-4, 1 RBI; Zandasia McNeil 2-5; Spivey Evans 1-5, 1 RBI.
BASEBALL
Lake View 4
Green Sea Floyds 1
GREEN SEA, S.C. — Lake View’s Thomas Skipper pitched a complete game, allowing a run on six hits and struck out 11 in Game 1 of the Class A lower-state championship series.
Wild Gator teammate Micheal McInnis went 1 for 3 with a double and RBI.
LV;002;002;0—4;6;2
GSF;000;010;0—1;6;2
WP: Thomas Skipper (7 IP,6 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 11 K). LP: Landon Hill ( 6 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 1 K).
LEADING HITTERS –LV:Kason Herlong 1-3, 2B; Chris MCGill 1-4, 2B; Micheal McInnis 1-3, 2B, 1 RBI.
Barnwell 12
Marion 10
BARNWELL, S.C. — Marion’s Jamere Legette went 2 for 2 with a double and three RBI in Class 2A state playoffs. Teammate K.J. Hughes went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.
The Swamp Foxes end the season at 3-10.
M;032;500;0—10;13;2
LV;200;004;x—12;16;1
LEADING HITTERS – M: Jamiere Legette 2-3, 2B, 3 RBI; Jacob Sims 2-5; Don Britt 1-4, 1 RBI; Khyheim Bethea 2-2, 1 RBI; Gabe Cusack 1-2, 1 RBI; K.J. Hughes 2-4, 2B, 1 RBI; Qua’Liek Crawford 1-3, 2B; Tre Johnson 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI.
Locals Name to SCBCA All-Star Baseball Game
Adam Windham, of Lamar; Hal Lambert, of Hannah-Pamplico; and Joe Kolodziej, of Darlington are the coaches for the South Pee Dee in the upcoming all-star games June 8 at Gilbert and Lexington high schools.
Lake View’s Noah Skipper and Thomas Skipper, Lake City’s Hilshon Bailey, Chesterfield’s Josh Adams, Hartsville’s Owen Taylor, Cheraw’s Jonathan Gordon and Latta’s Preston Tyler are selections.
Alternates are West Florence’s George Derrick Floyd. Cheraw’s Tyson Hall and Chesterfield’s Nick Boswell.
SOCCER
Locals named to
North-South Classic
West Florence’s Joshua Walton and Lake City’s Irvin Fajardo were named to the North/South Soccer Classic, which will be played June 18 at 12:30 p.m. at T.L. Hanna High School.