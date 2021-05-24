MONDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Darlington softball one win away from state finals

WALTERBORO, S.C. — Emily Johnson and Ary McPhail scored on an error in the top of the seventh, and that gave Darlington's softball team a 3-2 win over Colleton County in Monday's Game 1 of Class 4A lower state.

The Cougars loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the seventh, but they were left stranded.

Darlington's Ashton Goodwin led the Falcons, going 2 for 3 with an RBI.

D;010;000;2—3;8;0

CC;100;010;0—2;11;2

WP:Madie Andrews (7 IP, 11 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K). LP: W Weathers (7 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K).

LEADING HITTERS –D: Emily Johnson 1-3, 2B; Amber Rogers 1-4, 2B; Katelyn Church 2-2; Ashton Goodwin 2-3, 1 RBI.

Dillon 11

Aynor 3

AYNOR, S.C. — Dillon’s Lexie Rogers went 2 for 3 with two RBI in Game 1 of the Class 3A lower-state championship series.

Teammate Paige Sherman went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI.

D;400;030;4—11;10;4