MONDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Hartsville’s Drew Andrews earns medalist honors vs. Darlington

HARTVILLE, S.C. — Hartsville's Drew Andrews shot a 34 to earn medalist honors against Darlington at Hartsville Country Club.
Darlington’s Royce Blackmon shot a 51.
DARLINGTON
Joseph Andrews 56, Brantley Witherspoon 57, Royce Blackmon 51.
HARTSVILLE
Drew Andrews 34, Jacob Pulling 36, Jarrett Kennington 46, Slayton Stokes 48.
West Florence 31
South Florence 40
FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence’s Chapman White shot a 4 in stableford scoring to medalist honors at the Country Club of South Carolina.
South Florence's Caleb Clary scored a six.
WEST FLORENCE (31)
Jack Seward 11, Drew Flynn 9, Chapman White 4, Daniel Thompson 7.
SOUTH FLORENCE (40)
Seth Evans 12, Jack Holt 15,Caleb Clary 6, Landry Carten 7.
Wilson
Quincy Woods 8, Aden Jarrell 2, Omar Patel 0.
Hannah-Pamplico 195
Pee Dee Academy 195
FLORENCE, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy's Brock Baker and Hannah-Pamplico's Chase Stone earned co-medalist honors with scores of 44 at Olde English Trail.
PEE DEE ACADEMY (195)
Tripp Spivey 45, Brock Baker 44, Keeton Cribbs 52, Richard Smith 54.
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (195)
Kyle Elliott 47, Stanford Tedder 47, Chase Stone 44, Gage Foxworth 57.
BASEBALL
East Clarendon 16-18
C.E. Murray 1-3
TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Grant Barrineau went 2 for 2 with a double and RBI in Game 1. In Game 2, the Wolverines' Raulston McKenzie went 2 for 4 with a double and four RBI.
GAME 1
CEM;010—1;1;7
EC;835—16;7;2
WP — Britton McKenzie ( 2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K).
LEADING HITTERS —EC:Cade Cook 1-1, 1 RBI; Coleman Yates 1-3; Grant Barrineau 2-2, 2B, 1 RBI; Gage Brown 1-2,2B, 1 RBI; Wes Ard 1-2, 1 RBI; Hayden Powell 1-2, 1 RBI
GAME 2
CEM;003;—;3;2;4
EC;(11)07;—;18;6;0
WP — Cade Cook ( 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K).
LEADING HITTERS —EC:Raulston McKenzie 2-4, 2B, 4 RBI; Coleman Yates 1-2, 1 RBI; Grant Barrineau 1-1, 2 RBI; John Michael Hardy 2-3, 3 RBI.
SOFTBALL
Dillon 3
Hartsville 1
DILLON, S.C. — Dillon’s Lexie Rogers went 2 for 3 with two doubles and three RBI. Teammate Paige Sherman went 1 for 3 with a double.
Hartsville’s Avarie Easters and Myah Harvey each had a hit.
H:000;100;0—1;2;1
D;010;200;x—3;4;1
WP —Paige Sherman (7 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 9 K). LP — Alyssa Poston ( 6 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 12 K).
LEADING HITTERS —H:Avarie Easters 1-1; Myah Harvey 1-3. D: Paige Sherman 1-3, 2B;Lexi Rogers 2-3, 2 2B, 3 RBI; QY Wilson 1-2.
Marion 17
Marlboro County 9
MARION, S.C. — Marion’s Ava Gainey went 2 for 3 with a double, triple and three RBI.
Swamp Fox Maliyah Williams went 3 for 5 with an RBI. Marlboro County’s Bailey Butts went 2 for 4 with an RBI, and teammate Mackenzie Kubas went 2 for 4 with an RBI.
MC;201;320;1—9;10;2
M;007;091;x—17;12;6
WP — Hallie Lebiedsz (7 IP, 10 H, 9 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 4 K). LP —Bailey Butts ( 4 1/3 IP, 10 H, 13 R, 12 ER, 6 BB, 6 K).
LEADING HITTERS —MC: Abby Quick 1-4, 1 RBI; Mackenzie Kubas 2-4, 1 RBI; Ramzee Williams 1-3; Butts 2-4, 1 RBI; Tata Poe 2-3, 1 RBI; Leah Benjamin 1-3. M: Lebiedz 1-3, HR, 3 RBI; Anna Grice Page 1-4; Ava Gainey 2-3, 2B, 3B, 3 RBI; Maliyah Williams 3-5, 1 RBI; Saniya Howard 2-4, HR, 3 RBI; Kaylee Beckstrand 1-4; Jashaya Page 2-4.
East Clarendon 15-19
Manning 0-0
MANNING, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Maddie Newsome pitched a no-hitter in Game 1 and in Game 2. In Game 1, Newsome went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Teammate Randi Lynn Holcombe went 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBI.
In Game 2, Hananh Hickman went 2 for 2 with a double and three RBI.
GAME 1
EC;520;17—15;15;1
M;000;00—0;0;4
WP — Maddie Newsome ( 5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 13 K).
LEADING HITTERS —EC: Hayden White 1-4, 1 RBI; Randi Lynn Holcombe 2-3, 3B, 2 RBI; Ansley Brown 2-2, 2B, 2 RBI; Katie Lee 3-4, 2 RBI; Newsome 3-4, 2B, 1 RBI; Whitney McElveen 2-2, 2 RBI; Charlie Floyd 2-4.
GAME 2
M;000—0;0;2
EC:(10)9x—19;14;0
WP — Maddie Newsome( 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 K).
LEADING HITTERS —EC: Hayden White 2-3, 1 RBI; Randi Lynn Holcombe 2-2, 2B, 1 RBI; Ansley Brown 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI; Hannah Hickman 2-2, 2B, 3 RBI; Katie Lee 2-3, 2 RBI; Newsome 3-3, 2B, HR, 3 RBI; Katelyn Floyd 1-1; Hope Azurdia HR, 3 RBI.