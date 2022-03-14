MONDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Jace Avant has big night in Johnsonville baseball's win

SUMTER, S.C. -- Jace Avant went 2 for 4 with a double, triple and two RBI to lead Johnsonville's baseball team to a 17-1 win in the five innings over Crestwood on Monday.

Teammates Jayce Cook went 1 for 2 with a double and two RBI, and Stephen Tippett went 1 for 5 with a double and RBI.

Pee Dee Academy 15

Christian Academy 0 (4)

MULLINS -- Pee Dee Academy’s Bennett Causey and Dylan Carter combined for no-hitter and struck out eight batters.

Teammates Cam Weston went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI, and Reyn Watson went 1 for 2 with a triple and RBI.

Laurence Manning 11

St. John’s Christian 0 (5)

MANNING -- Laurence Manning’s Taylor June went 3 for 3 with a triple and two RBI.

Teammates T.J. Hicks went 1 for 3 with a double and RBI, and Brandt Reynolds also went 2 for 3 with a triple and RBI.

SOFTBALL

Lamar 15

Lake City 14

LAKE CITY -- Lamar’s Tatum Weaver hit a double to score Kelly Anderson and Taylor Kennedy in the top of the seventh.

Anderson went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBI.

Lake City’s Kinsley Hanna went 3 for 3 with a triple, home run and three RBI.

Hartsville 6

East Clarendon 1

HARTSVILLE – Hartsville’s Alyssa Poston went 2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBI.

East Clarendon’s Hope Azurdia went 2 for 4 with a double.

Latta 6

Hananh-Pamplico 3

LATTA – Latta's Madelyn Berry went 2 for 4 with a triple and RBI.

Teammates Jayla Jackson went 2 for 4 with a double and RBI, and Elizabeth Brown went 2 for 3 with a double.

Hannah-Pamplico's Jaden lee went 1 for 3 with an RBI. Teammate Chloe Cooper went 2 for 4.

Dillon 21

Mullins 0 (3)

DILLON -- Dillon’s Erika Williamson went 2 for 2 with a home run and four RBI.

Teammates’ Chesney Caddell went 1 for 1 with a double and an RBI. Paige Sherman went 1 for 2 with a triple and an RBI, and Jenascia Lester went 1 for 1 with a home run and two RBI.