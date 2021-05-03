MONDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: South Florence's Jack Holt earns Region 6-4A medalist honors; Hartsville wins team crown

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Steele Burd hit a single to center, scoring Jaiden Hrobar and Luke Foley in bottom of the ninth to give Hilton Head Prep the win and end the Swampcats' season.

The Swampcats broke a 5-5 score in the top of the ninth inning on an Austin Gedding single to score Mickey Jordan from second base. Gedding went 3 for 5 with two RBI. Jordan, meanwhile, went 2 for 3 with a double and RBI.

The Swamp Cats finish the season at 16-4.

LMA;000;031;101—6;10;3

HHP;102;020;002—7;11;1

WP: Reese Malon (3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K). LP: Cam Brabham (1/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K).

LEADING HITTERS –LMA: Jackson Brown 1-4; Austin Gedding 3-5, 2 RBI; Britton Morris 1-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Keaton Wildes 2-4, 2B; T.J. Hicks 1-3, 1 RBI; Mickey Jordan 2-3, 2B, 1 RBI.

SOFTBALL

Wilson Hall 12

Williamsburg Academy 1 (4)