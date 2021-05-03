MONDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: South Florence's Jack Holt earns Region 6-4A medalist honors; Hartsville wins team crown

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. — South Florence's Jack Holt carded a 75 to earn medalist honors in Monday's Region 6-4A championship at Eagle Nest Golf Club.
Hartsville, meanwhile, won the team crown with a 332. The Red Foxes were led by Dylan Andrews' 76.
West Florence's Jack Seward shot a 76 to lead the Knights to a fourth-place finish. Darlington’s Joseph Andrews shot a 94 to lead the Falcons to sixth place. And Wilson’s Quincy Woods shot an 83.
1. HARTSVILLE (332)
Dylan Andrews 76, Jacob Pulling 83, Rodney Atkinson 86, Blake Weatherford 87.
3. SOUTH FLORENCE (350)
Seth Evans 89, Jack Holt 75, Caleb Clary 99, Landry Carsten 87.
4. WEST FLORENCE (370)
Jack Seward 76, Chapman White 102, Daniel Thompson 91, Arthur Siegel 101.
6. DARLINGTON (448)
Joseph Andrews 94, Brantley Witherspoon 123, Royce Blackmon 115, Sean Lamb 111.
WILSON (not enough players to post team score)
Quincy Woods 83, Ayden Jerrell 123, Om Patel 127.
McBee wins
region crown
CHERAW, S.C. — McBee’s Jase McBee shot a 106 to earn medalist honors in the Region 2-A championship at Cheraw State Park. The Panthers also won the team crown at 439.
McBee (439)
Jase McBee 106, Cam Hall 108, Luke Smith 112, Scott Wallace 113.
BASEBALL
Augusta Christian (Ga.) 4
Trinity Collegiate 2
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Caleb Rogers went 2 for 3, but the Titans' season came to an end in the SCISA Class A, upper-bracket elimination game.
Teammate Cameron Jordan went 1 for 2. The Titans end the season at 21-6.
ACS;102;000;0—4;5;1
TCS;200;000;0—2;3;1
WP:Jeb Bradford (6 2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 11 K). LP: Caleb Rogers (6 1/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 7 K).
LEADING HITTERS –TCS: Caleb Rogers 2-3; Cameron Jordan 1-2.
Hilton Head Prep 7
Laurence Manning 6 (9)
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Steele Burd hit a single to center, scoring Jaiden Hrobar and Luke Foley in bottom of the ninth to give Hilton Head Prep the win and end the Swampcats' season.
The Swampcats broke a 5-5 score in the top of the ninth inning on an Austin Gedding single to score Mickey Jordan from second base. Gedding went 3 for 5 with two RBI. Jordan, meanwhile, went 2 for 3 with a double and RBI.
The Swamp Cats finish the season at 16-4.
LMA;000;031;101—6;10;3
HHP;102;020;002—7;11;1
WP: Reese Malon (3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K). LP: Cam Brabham (1/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K).
LEADING HITTERS –LMA: Jackson Brown 1-4; Austin Gedding 3-5, 2 RBI; Britton Morris 1-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Keaton Wildes 2-4, 2B; T.J. Hicks 1-3, 1 RBI; Mickey Jordan 2-3, 2B, 1 RBI.
SOFTBALL
Wilson Hall 12
Williamsburg Academy 1 (4)
KINGSTREE, S.C. —Williamsburg Academy’s Bille Easker went 1 for 1 with an RBI. Teammate’s Brayleigh Matthews and Abbie McCants each had a hit.
WH;272;—12;8;0
WA;100;x—1;3;5
LP: Abbie McCants (4 IP, 8 H, 12 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 8 K).
LEADING HITTERS –WA: Brayleigh Matthews 1-2; McCants 1-2; Billie Easler 1-1, 1 RBI.
Manning 5
Timberland 3
ST. STEPHENS, S.C. — Manning’s Marti-Leigh Jones went 1 for 3 with a triple and two RBI. Teammate Hailey Stewart went 1 for 3 with a triple and an RBI.
M;000;050—5;5;4
T;010;11—3;4;4
WP: Sadie Johnson (5 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K). LP: Jordyn Carr (5 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 8 K).
LEADING HITTERS – M: Marti-leigh Jones 1-3, 3B, 2 RBI; Hailey Stewart 1-3, 3B, 1 RBI; Johnson 1-2; Kimora Felder 1-3, 1 RBI; Saira Lundy 1-3.
McBee 9
Lewisville 8
PAGELAND, S.C. — McBee defeated Lewisville 9-8 to win the Region 2-A softball title at Central High School.