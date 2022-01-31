 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MONDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Trinity Collegiate girls falls to First Baptist
Monday's Prep Basketball Roundup

MONDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Trinity Collegiate girls falls to First Baptist

TRINITY COLLEGIATE LOGO.jpg

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Yannah Seaberry hit the go-ahead 3-pointer Monday with 26 seconds left to give First Baptist a 50-49 lead over Trinity Collegiate's girls. The Hurricanes then added two free throws and won 52-49.

Jaida Cameron led the Titans with 15 points.

TRINITY COLLEGIATE (49)

Jaida Cameron 15, Davis 9, Williamson 5, Knox 7, Feagin 6,Pierce 7.

North Myrtle Beach 41

West Florence 14

FLORENCE – West Florence’s Zy’Breaziah Alexander scored a team-high eight points.

The Chiefs outscored the Knights 21-6 in the second half.

WEST FLORENCE (14)

Zy’Breaziah Alexander 8, Davis 2, Perry 4.

Dillon Christian 55

The King’s Academy 51

DILLON – Dillon Christian’s Alex Healey scored a team-high 15 points, followed by Katie Giles with 14.

The King’s Academy’s Meredith Hoover scored a game-high 26, followed by Kate Buckley with 10.

THE KING’S ACADEMY (51)

Moya-Meadez 2, Alexander 3. Meredith Hoover 26, Law 4, Doyle 6, Kate Buckley 10.

DILLON CHRISTIAN (55)

Katie Giles 14, Parnell 8, Brewington 7, Alex Heasley 15, Baldwin 7.

East Clarendon 67

Hemingway 33

HEMINGWAY – East Clarendon’s Talayisa Cooper finished with a game-high 29 points and 11 rebounds. Teammate Liberty Whack added 19 points.

Hemingway’s Teonna Draughn scored a team-high 12 points, followed by Jalyric Burrows with 11.

EAST CLARENDON (67)

Talayisa Cooper 29, Liberty Whack 19, Lloyd 6, Fleming 5, White 5, McElveen 3.

HEMINGWAY (33)

Teonna Draughn 12, Jalyric Burrows 11, Nesmith 6, Singletary 4.

Carvers Bay 53

C.E. Murray 44

GREELEYVILLE. – The Bears' Jerchel Geathers scored a game-high 22 points.

Cheraw 58

Central 12

CHERAW– The Braves' Myshonna Worrell scored a game-high 15 points, followed by Damiyah Burns and Aleahic Jackson with 10 each.

CHERAW (58)

Damiyah Burns 10, Stack 7, Aleahic Jackson 10, Rouse 2, Rudell 4, Murray 8, Myshonna Worrell 15, McGrit 2.

Marlboro County 56

Lakewood 39

SUMTER– Marlboro County’s Tysonia Lowe scored a game-high 20 points, followed by Isheondra Powell with 11.

MARLBORO COUNTY (58)

Tysonia Lowe 20, McQueen 9, Isheondra Powell 11, Hairston 6, Montayja Issac 10.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Hannah-Pamplico 58

Green Sea Floyds 16

PAMPLICO– Hannah-Pamplico’s Cyrus Ellison scored 15 points, followed by Zander Poston with 13.

HANNAH-PAMPLICO (58)

Zander Poston 13, Cyrus Ellison 15, Graham 2, J.McNeil 8, S.McNeil 2, Sellers 7, Bethea 4, Bartell 2, Davis 5.

Hemingway 65

East Clarendon 32

HEMINGWAY -- Hemingway’s Darrell Jones scored a game-high 19 points, followed by Jamorie Ellis with 17. East CLarendon’s Ellis Graham scored a team-high 14.

EAST CLARENDON (32)

Harrison 5, Cook 2, Kraft 5, Ellis Graham 14, Cooper 4, Price 2.

HEMINGWAY (65)

Williams 5, Jamorie Ellis 17, Darrel Jones 19, Tyrek Brown 15, Cullum 4, McCray 1, Cooper 4.

Carvers Bay 85

C.E. Murray 58

GREELEYVILLE. – Carvers Bay’s K.C. Brockington and Avery Grate each scored a team-high 18 points.

Teammate Ketrick Porter added 10.

C.E. Murray’s Quentarius Grant scored a game-high 26.

CARVERS BAY (85)

Avery Grate 18, Young 6, K.C. Brockington 18, Moore 2, Walker 6, Coles 5, Dorsey 4, Ketrick Porter 10, Bromell 2, Green 9, Bell 1, Grice 4.

C.E MURRAY (58)

Myers 4, Prunes 4, Quentarius Grant 26, Canty 3, Conyers 4, Montgomery 2, Kennedy 3, Gamble 4, Keels 2, Evans 6.

OTHERS SCORES: Lakewood def. Marlboro County 54-48. First Baptist def. Trinity Collegiate 62-61.

