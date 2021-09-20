MONDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: West Florence wins in girls' golf

FLORENCE, S.C. — Madeline Ateyah and Taylor Pleasant each shot 42 to lead West Florence's girls' golf team to a 173, beating South Florence (183) and Sumter (207) on Monday at the Country Club of South Carolina.
The Bruins’ Hannah Palmer shot a 39 to earn medalist honors.
WEST FLORENCE (173)
Madeline Ateyah 42, Taylor Pleasant 42, Natalie Batchelor 44, Brianna Davis 45.
SOUTH FLORENCE (195)
Hannah Palmer 39, Anna Grace Smith 40, Anna Carolina Stone 53, Cadence Storey 51.
Trinity Collegiate 175
Wilson Hall 223
SUMTER, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate’s Lina Polteraitis and Kinsley Stanley each shot a 39 to earn medalist honors at Beech Creek GC.
TRINITY COLLEGIATE(175)
Lina Polteraitis 39, Kinsley Stanley 39, Jennifer RIals 42, Kelsie Fink 55.
WILSON HALL (223)
Mary Katherine Dutcher 47, Bella Grudvinski 52, Lottie Byrum 59, Anna Bella Huffman 65.
GIRLS' TENNIS
Trinity Collegiate 8
Heathwood Hall 0
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate’s McKenzie Davis defeated Adelaide Wood in No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-0.
SINGLES
McKenzie Davis (TCS) def. Adelaide Wood 6-1, 6-0;Allie Murrell (TCS) def.Abby Mullins 6-0, 6-0;Chandler Hyman (TCS) def. Julia Claire Cooke 6-3, 6-0; Eloise Hupfer (TCS) def. Virginia Bowers 6-0, 6-0;Sophie Belk (TCS) def. Mary Frances Iseman 6-0, 6-1;Claire Peebles (TCS) def. Maddie Clary 6-1, 6-1.
DOUBLES
Davis/Murrell (TCS) def. Wood/Mullins 8-0;Hyman/Hupfer (TCS) def. Cooke/Bowers 8-5; Belk/Peebles (TCS) def. Iseman/Clary 8-2
Carolina Academy 8
Christian Academy 1
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Grace Weaver defeated Louisa Harris in No.1 singles 6-0, 6-0.
SINGLES
Grace Weaver (CA) def. Louisa Harris 6-0, 6-0; Carly Jacksopn (CAMB) def. Ashlee Matthews 6-0, 6-0; Mary Catherine Cameron (CA) def. Sydney Fowler 6-0, 6-1; Lake Killman (CA) def. Ayla Hooks 6-0, 6-2; Payon Brown (CA) def. Millie Griffith 6-0, 6-1; Emma Hunt (CA) def. Mary Claire MacDonald 6-1, 6-1.
DOUBLES
Weaver/ Cameron (CA) def. Harris/ Jackson 8-3; Matthews/ Brown (CA) def. Fowler/ Hooks 8-1; Kilman/ Hunt (CA) def. Griffith/ MacDonald 8-1.
VOLLEYBALL
Wilson 3
Lamar 0
LAMAR, S.C. — Wilson’s Talia Emmen had nine aces and 15 kills in the Tigers' win of 25-9, 25-8, 25-10.
Teammate Taylor Merritt had six aces and 10 kills.
ACES: W: Talia Emmen 9, Jara Davis 3, Taylor Merritt 6, Zaria Baker 4.
ASSISTS: W: Davis 22.
KILLS: W: Emmen 15, Merritt 10, Baker 2.
Carolina Forest 3
South Florence 0
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — South Florence’s Sarah Kate Garey had a kill, ace, dig and a block in the Bruins' 25-9, 25-10, 25-14 loss.
Teammate Katlyn Coleman had a dig, block and three assists.
ACES: SF: Sarah Kate Garey 1.
ASSISTS: SF: Katlyn Coleman 3.
BLOCKS: SF: Nakalia Ellis 1, Coleman 1, Garey 1.
KILLS: SF: Campbell 3, Garey 1.
DIGS: SF: Ellis 7, Ransome Strickland 2, Emmie Mozen 2, Coleman 1, Garey 1.
SATURDAY
SWIMMING
West Boys win
city championship
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — West Florence’s Micah Thayer won the 100-meter backstroke to lead the Knights at the Hartsville YMCA.
Wilson finished second, followed by Governor's School, at third, Hartsville (fifth) and Latta (sixth).
GSSM won the team category in girls.
West Florence finished third, followed by Wilson (fourth), South Florence (sixth), Hartsville (seventh) and Latta (eighth).
BOYS
1.WEST FLORENCE (117)
Micah Thayer (1.100yd Backstroke).
2. WILSON (76)
3. GSSM (49)
1.200mIM Relay; 1.Eric Groski (200yd IM); 1. Khufu Holly (100yd butterfly, 100yd backstroke); Jack Jackson (100yd freestyle); 1. 200yd Freestyle Relay;1.400 yd Freestyle Relay.
5. HARTSVILLE (8)
6. LATTA (4)
GIRLS
1.GSSM (109)
2. WEST FLORENCE (39)
1. 200yd Medley Relay; Sarah Bailey (1.200yd Freestyle); Sarah Howard (1.200yd IM); Emily Howard (1.50yd Freestyle, 1.500yd freestyle); Isabella Guerriero (1.100yd Freestyle, 100yd Backstroke);1.200yd Freestyle Relay; 400yd Freestyle Relay.
3. WILSON (38)