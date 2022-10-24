MONDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: West girls' golf 7th after Day 1 of state

GIRLS GOLF
7. WEST FLORENCE (375)
Alla McGillivray 77, Natalee Batchelor 94, Taylor Pleasant 98, Brianna Davis 106.
SOUTH FLORENCE (IND)
Anna Grace Smith 85.
VOLLEYBALL
Lake View 3
Carvers Bay 0
Lake View swept Carvers Bay 25-16, 25-5, and 25-13 in Class A playoffs.
ACES: LV: Raven Lockear 8, Mamie Grossetti 4, La’Kayla Chavis 4, Emma King 3.
KILLS: LV: Mamie Grossetti 13, Jaleya Ford 7, King 5, Locklear 12, Hollie Scott 2, Chavis 1.
ASSISTS:LV: King 24, Locklear 2.
DIGS: LV: King 12 , Grossetti 8, Elizabeth Morgan 14, Locklear 8.
Blocks: LV: Ford 3.
RECORDS: LV 15-4.
NEXT MATCH: Lake View will host Bamberg-Ehrhardt at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 3
Johnsonville 1
Bamberg-Ehrhardt defeats Johnsonville 25-16, 25-11, 22-25, and 25-23 in the Class A playoffs.
Philip Simmons 3
Darlington 0
Philip Simons sweep Darlington 25-6, 25-16, 25-4 in the Class 3A playoffs.