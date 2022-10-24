 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MONDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP

MONDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: West girls' golf 7th after Day 1 of state

West Florence wf athletics logo 2018-19

GIRLS GOLF

7. WEST FLORENCE (375)

Alla McGillivray 77, Natalee Batchelor 94, Taylor Pleasant 98, Brianna Davis 106.

SOUTH FLORENCE (IND)

Anna Grace Smith 85.

VOLLEYBALL

Lake View 3

Carvers Bay 0

Lake View swept Carvers Bay 25-16, 25-5, and 25-13 in Class A playoffs.

ACES: LV: Raven Lockear 8, Mamie Grossetti 4, La’Kayla Chavis 4, Emma King 3.

KILLS: LV: Mamie Grossetti 13, Jaleya Ford 7, King 5, Locklear 12, Hollie Scott 2, Chavis 1.

ASSISTS:LV: King 24, Locklear 2.

DIGS: LV: King 12 , Grossetti 8, Elizabeth Morgan 14, Locklear 8.

Blocks: LV: Ford 3.

RECORDS: LV 15-4.

NEXT MATCH: Lake View will host Bamberg-Ehrhardt at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 3

Johnsonville 1

Bamberg-Ehrhardt defeats Johnsonville 25-16, 25-11, 22-25, and 25-23 in the Class A playoffs.

Philip Simmons 3

Darlington 0

Philip Simons sweep Darlington 25-6, 25-16, 25-4 in the Class 3A playoffs.

