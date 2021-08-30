MONDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Wilson sweeps Crestwood in Volleyball

FLORENCE, S.C. — Talia Emmen had 12 aces and 13 kills to lead Wilson's volleyball team to a 3-0 win (25-20, 25-18, 25-11) over over Crestwood on Monday. Teammate Zaria Baker added three aces and five kills.

The Tigers also went 3-2 this past weekend to finish second at the Orangeburg-Wilkinson Bruinettes Tournament. Wilson (5-2) on the season and will host Darlington at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

ACES: W: Talia Emmen 12, Zaria Baker 3.

KILLS: W: Ava Flintrop 10, Emmen 13, Baker 5.

ASSISTS: W: Jara Davis 30.

Trinity Collegiate 3

Conway Christian 0

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate’s McCanlessa Pennington had seven aces, 16 assists, one block and a dig in the Titans' 25-9, 25-10, 25-12 win.

ACES: TCS: McCanlessa Pennington 7, Taylor Beck 8, Hannah Blake 6, Allison Kirby 1, Grace Miller 3, Sophie Freeman 3.

KILLS: TCS: Beck 4, Kirby 8, Kiersten Bryant 3.