MONDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Wilson sweeps Crestwood in Volleyball
MONDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Wilson sweeps Crestwood in Volleyball

DSC_0326.jpg

Wilson's Talia Emmen leaps up to attempt a kill during the Tigers' win Monday against Crestwood.

 CALEB REEVES/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. — Talia Emmen had 12 aces and 13 kills to lead Wilson's volleyball team to a 3-0 win (25-20, 25-18, 25-11) over over Crestwood on Monday. Teammate Zaria Baker added three aces and five kills.

The Tigers also went 3-2 this past weekend to finish second at the Orangeburg-Wilkinson Bruinettes Tournament. Wilson (5-2) on the season and will host Darlington at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

ACES: W: Talia Emmen 12, Zaria Baker 3.

KILLS: W: Ava Flintrop 10, Emmen 13, Baker 5.

ASSISTS: W: Jara Davis 30.

Trinity Collegiate 3

Conway Christian 0

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate’s McCanlessa Pennington had seven aces, 16 assists, one block and a dig in the Titans' 25-9, 25-10, 25-12 win.

ACES: TCS: McCanlessa Pennington 7, Taylor Beck 8, Hannah Blake 6, Allison Kirby 1, Grace Miller 3, Sophie Freeman 3.

KILLS: TCS: Beck 4, Kirby 8, Kiersten Bryant 3.

ASSISTS: TCS: Pennington 16.

BLOCKS: TCS: Pennington 1, Stamato 1.

DIGS: TCS: Blake 1, Pennington 1, Stamato 1.

GIRLS' TENNIS

West Florence 5

Camden 1

FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence’s Kate Sansbury defeated Avery Younghans in No.1 singles by the score of 6-1, 6-1.

SINGLES

Kate Sansbury (WF) def. Avery Younghans 6-1, 6-1; Anna Margaret-Hutto (C ) def. Elle Brannon 6-2, 6-0; Kennedy Horne (WF) def. Caroline Cassidy 6-2, 5-7, 10-8; Mattie Segars (WF) def. Meg Crumbach 6-3, 6-0; Emma Watford (WF) def. Shea Cantey 6-0, 6-0..

DOUBLES

Kessler Dickinson/ Amy Smith (WF) def. Eliza Reames/ Katie Rush 6-1, 6-2.

Wilson Hall 6

Carolina Academy 3

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Grace Weaver defeated Halle Stone in No. 1 singles by the score of 6-0, 6-1.

SINGLES

Grace Weaver (CA) def. Halle Stone 6-0, 6-1; Carlie Fort (WH) def. Ashlee Matthews 1-6, 6-1, 10-8; Mary Catherine Cameron (CA) def. Jane McAdams 6-0, 6-0; Caroline McElveen (WH) def. Payton Brown 6-1, 4-6, 10-7; Claudia Rhodes (WH) def. Lake Killman 6-4, 4-6, 10-4; Rachel Boston (WH) def. Ester Campbell 5-7, 6-3, 10-8.

DOUBLES

Weaver/ Matthews (CA) def. Stone/ Fort 8-3; McAdams/ McElveen (WH) def. Cameron/ Brown 8-6; Rhodes/ Boston (WH0 def. Killman/ Maggie Long 8-3.

GIRLS' GOLF

West Florence 191

Camden 196

CAMDEN, S.C. — West Florence’s Madeline Ateyah shot a 42 to earn medalist honors at Camden CC.

WEST FLORENCE (191)

Alla McGillivray 44, Julia Kleine 50, Taylor Pleasant 56, Madeline Ateyah 42.

CAMDEN (196)

Ava Neil 47, Greer Younghands 44, Liza Smoke 54, Liz Eckenroth 55.

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet Matthew Stafford over 4,550.5 passing yards this season

