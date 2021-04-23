Mooney introduced as Wilson High's new football coach

FLORENCE, S.C. — It’s been a long journey, but it’s been a good journey, Rodney Mooney said Friday.
With a coaching career that began all the way back when he was just 19 years old, Mooney has coached at nearly every level and nearly every corner of the state.
His first head coaching job will likely be a memorable one. The Inman native was introduced as the new coach at Wilson High.
Mooney replaces Derek Howard, who left to coach at his alma mater, Ridge View. Howard was hired in the summer of 2017.
Joined by his wife and two of his three children, it was an emotional day as Mooney reflected on everyone that helped pave the way for Friday’s introductory press conference — and what it meant to take over a program like Wilson.
“I am blessed and fortunate to be the next head football coach here at Wilson High School,” Mooney said. “It’s been a long journey … over the years the Lord has shown me that He has a plan for me, and that plan is to impact young people and that plan is to help build (up) others.
“That’s my ultimate goal — nothing less.”
Mooney was chosen from a field of more than 40 applicants, Tigers Athletic Director Derrick McQueen said, and his nearly 20 years of coaching experience across the board was one of the things that stood out.
“Obviously he’s had several stops, so he’s had the opportunity to develop and grow quite a bit,” McQueen said. “I think coach Howard did an outstanding job under the circumstances — I think he came about five weeks before we were getting ready to play our first game. He hit the ground running and working and so coach Mooney kind of reminds me a little bit of that in the sense that he’s a worker and he loves kids.
“…With his experience and his knowledge, we feel like he can take us to the next level.”
Mooney’s resume includes 18 years coaching in football, 12 years in basketball, five in baseball and four in track & field. He began at his alma mater of Chapman High before making stops in Landrum, Woodruff, Byrnes, Ashley Ridge and Woodland.
He was the Woodland offensive coordinator for the past two seasons, and looks to bring the same type of up-tempo spread offense with him to Florence — one he learned from another familiar coaching name to the Pee Dee.
“My offensive philosophy came from (former South Florence coach) Brian Lane,” Mooney said. “He was a former Byrnes assistant who learned from coach Bobby Bentley and then I got the opportunity to work for him at Woodruff and at Byrnes.
“As we call it, the H.P.O. — the high-powered offense. I got the opportunity to learn the ins and outs from him and how it works and then adding my own touches to it the last few years.”
The offensive playbook calls for speed, and the same can be said for the defensive side of the ballgame as well.
“We want to be aggressive and we want to stop the run,” Mooney said. “In the region that we’re in, I feel like if we can stop the run, our chances of being successful are going to be very high.”