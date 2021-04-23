Mooney introduced as Wilson High's new football coach

“Obviously he’s had several stops, so he’s had the opportunity to develop and grow quite a bit,” McQueen said. “I think coach Howard did an outstanding job under the circumstances — I think he came about five weeks before we were getting ready to play our first game. He hit the ground running and working and so coach Mooney kind of reminds me a little bit of that in the sense that he’s a worker and he loves kids.

“…With his experience and his knowledge, we feel like he can take us to the next level.”

Mooney’s resume includes 18 years coaching in football, 12 years in basketball, five in baseball and four in track & field. He began at his alma mater of Chapman High before making stops in Landrum, Woodruff, Byrnes, Ashley Ridge and Woodland.

He was the Woodland offensive coordinator for the past two seasons, and looks to bring the same type of up-tempo spread offense with him to Florence — one he learned from another familiar coaching name to the Pee Dee.

“My offensive philosophy came from (former South Florence coach) Brian Lane,” Mooney said. “He was a former Byrnes assistant who learned from coach Bobby Bentley and then I got the opportunity to work for him at Woodruff and at Byrnes.