Moore's CG shutout lifts Florence past Camden 3-0

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence Post 1 will see another week of S.C. American League state playoff baseball, thanks in no small part to right-hander Parker Moore.

Filling in for the injured George Derrick Floyd as the No. 3 starter, the Post 1 reliever turned in a one-hit, complete-game shutout as Florence topped Camden 3-0 in Friday’s winner-take-all Game 3 at American Legion Field.

Post 1 (17-6) will now face West Columbia in a best-of-three series beginning Monday at 8 p.m. at Midlands Sports Complex on Pine Ridge Drive in West Columbia. Game 2 is slated for Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Legion Field.

A leadoff double by Khyree Miller to start the game was the only blemish against Moore all night. He struck out four, walked three and hit one in a dominant performance that saw no Camden batter advance past second base.

He had help from his defense, which was stellar in turning three double plays to keep Moore out of long innings and keep his pitch count down. A pair of two-out walks in the seventh was the only frame where the 17ers had more than one runner on base at any time.

Meanwhile the Post 1 offense struggled as well, but a three-run outburst in the bottom of the first proved to be all the run support Moore needed.