More depth has FMU eying another deep run in 2nd year under Rincon

“…Our main goal is to go to a final four. That’s my personal goal and that’s our team goal. That’s what we work for.”

As great as 2019 was, Rincon sees something in this year’s team that the Patriots were perhaps lacking last season — depth.

“The main thing is to have more depth — more options,” Rincon said. “Last year the roster was very short at certain points. I think we could have done a little bit better in the nationals if we had had a (deeper) roster, but it only made sense that it was going to be like that in my first year.”

John Castro, Eduardo Meisel and Nils Gulbranson are a few of the new faces who will likely have an impact for FMU this year. Castro is a defensive specialist from Bogota, Colombia, while Meisel is a midfielder and Gulbranson a forward.

Felipe de Moraes is a sophomore goalkeeper also making waves early.

“Just a lot of competition which raises the level of the competitiveness, raises the level of intensity and raises everything,” Rincon said. “The way that we play and we the way that we press, you need depth because bodies will start getting tired game after game after game. That will help us use more players and not drop our level of play against the competition.