More depth has FMU eying another deep run in 2nd year under Rincon

FLORENCE, S.C. — It was a phenomenal first-year debut for Francis Marion University men’s soccer coach Luis Rincon after guiding the Patriots to the Peach Belt Conference Tournament title and a second-round berth in the NCAA Division II National Tournament.
His follow-up sophomore campaign was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, but Rincon and FMU are now a week away from returning to action when they travel to Flagler College on Feb. 1 for a 6:30 p.m. matchup.
The Patriots’ first home contest is slated for Feb. 15 at 3:30 p.m. against North Georgia.
FMU looks to build off a stellar 2019 season that saw the Patriots go 16-5-1 and earn the program’s third berth in the NCAA tournament. The team was ranked in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll for six weeks, including three in the top 10.
The PBC coaches tabbed Francis Marion to finish second in the conference in the preseason poll, with the Patriots earning two first-place votes as they return eight starters from last year’s squad. FMU allowed just 80 shots on goal last season (3.64 average) while also scoring the third-most goals (40) in conference play.
“For it being my first year, we were very pleased with the returners and the new guys,” Rincon said. “We were able to build some good chemistry within the team. We’re very lucky to bring eight starters back and about 15 players that were here last year, so they understand our mentality and our culture and what we’re trying to build.
“…Our main goal is to go to a final four. That’s my personal goal and that’s our team goal. That’s what we work for.”
As great as 2019 was, Rincon sees something in this year’s team that the Patriots were perhaps lacking last season — depth.
“The main thing is to have more depth — more options,” Rincon said. “Last year the roster was very short at certain points. I think we could have done a little bit better in the nationals if we had had a (deeper) roster, but it only made sense that it was going to be like that in my first year.”
John Castro, Eduardo Meisel and Nils Gulbranson are a few of the new faces who will likely have an impact for FMU this year. Castro is a defensive specialist from Bogota, Colombia, while Meisel is a midfielder and Gulbranson a forward.
Felipe de Moraes is a sophomore goalkeeper also making waves early.
“Just a lot of competition which raises the level of the competitiveness, raises the level of intensity and raises everything,” Rincon said. “The way that we play and we the way that we press, you need depth because bodies will start getting tired game after game after game. That will help us use more players and not drop our level of play against the competition.
“It’s what we want and we’re very close to having a complete team. I’ve very happy with the new guys and our returning players.”
The newcomers will join an already talented roster that features three players named to the PBC Preseason All-Conference team in senior goalkeeper Maximiliano Rocco, junior midfielder Sam Pollard and sophomore Alvaro Zamora.
Rocco started and played in all but one match for FMU last year and ranked fourth in all of NCAA Division II with a school record 11 shutouts. He was 11th nationally in goals against average (0.689), and 18th in save percentage (0.808) while making 63 saves to earn a D2CCA All-Region recognition.
Pollard, a two-time All-Conference selection, helped anchor a defense that gave up just 17 goals in 22 matches for an average of 0.74, which led the PBC.
Zamora had five goals and four assists and was named the PBC Co-Freshman of the Year while earning two All-Region team honors.
The Patriots also return their top goal scorer in Javier Bello (9) who was also tied for the points lead (19) and their top player in assists Jafet Santiago (7).