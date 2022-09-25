More Pee Dee prep football schedule changes

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Weather concerns about Friday have resulted in at least one game already being moved up a day.

Hartsville's game at home against South Florence has been moved to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

"There is a chance it could get moved to Wednesday night. We will not make that decision until late Monday or early Tuesday," Hartsville athletic director Brad Boob stated in an email.

GAMES MOVED TO WEDNESDAY

Porter Gaud at Trinity Collegiate, 6:30 p.m.

North Myrtle Beach at Wilson, 7:30 p.m.

GAMES MOVED TO THURSDAY

South Florence at Hartsville, 7:30 p.m.

Lake View at Green Sea Floyds, 7 p.m.

Lake City at Crestwood, 7:30 p.m.

WILL BE UPDATED