More than 125 children attend D.J. Rowell Foundation’s 5th annual Rock'em Nation basketball camp in Marion

“We want them to come away with the ability to go out in the community and know how to work together and be good teammates and also play basketball,” Washington said. “This is all about bringing the community together and making a difference for these kids because this is what they need. Our biggest goal is to let kids know they’re worth and we set the example.”

Ellis said it was great to see his former players growing up to become responsible adults and giving back to their community.

“D.J. had me talk to campers at the beginning of the day and I told them that they all worked my camp for little kids,” he said. “I remember the joy they had teaching. All of them had so much gratitude giving back to those younger kids and to see D.J. keep this camp going all these years warms my heart because that was something I was trying to teach them and pass those lessons on to the younger group.”

Ellis said he was happy to give his time.

“It’s heart-warming and that is why you do it,” he said. “If I had some part in that then that makes me happy.”

Ellis said he was doing a little bit of everything at the camp from playing referee to teaching drills.