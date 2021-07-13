More than 125 children attend D.J. Rowell Foundation’s 5th annual Rock'em Nation basketball camp in Marion

MARION, S.C. – More than 125 children worked on their game at the Shannon Wilkerson Gymnasium in Marion for the week-long fifth annual D.J. Rowell Foundation Rock’em Nation Basketball Camp.
The Marion native and former Marion High School basketball star said he was happy to return home and reorganize the camp with the help of volunteers after missing last summer due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“It’s amazing and anytime we get out here to mix it up with the children is awesome,” Rowell said. “The volunteers have been phenomenal this year. So many people reached out to be part of this camp and this has been by far the most support we’ve had. Everybody just got along and came with us.”
Rowell said the camp runs Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be highlighted with a charity game on Friday night.
Participants to enjoy a full day of activities, including free breakfast, lunch and snacks from the concession stand, he said.
“It takes a lot of work,” Rowell said. “It’s a lot of preparation that you’re working on for months ahead. This is our fifth year and we know what we want and expect. Our job is just to help extract their talent and give them a platform to allow that opportunity.”
Volunteers like Jalisa Washington and former Marion Swamp Foxes basketball coach Pete Ellis played an essential role in organizing the camp.
“We want them to come away with the ability to go out in the community and know how to work together and be good teammates and also play basketball,” Washington said. “This is all about bringing the community together and making a difference for these kids because this is what they need. Our biggest goal is to let kids know they’re worth and we set the example.”
Ellis said it was great to see his former players growing up to become responsible adults and giving back to their community.
“D.J. had me talk to campers at the beginning of the day and I told them that they all worked my camp for little kids,” he said. “I remember the joy they had teaching. All of them had so much gratitude giving back to those younger kids and to see D.J. keep this camp going all these years warms my heart because that was something I was trying to teach them and pass those lessons on to the younger group.”
Ellis said he was happy to give his time.
“It’s heart-warming and that is why you do it,” he said. “If I had some part in that then that makes me happy.”
Ellis said he was doing a little bit of everything at the camp from playing referee to teaching drills.
“Just trying to teach kids the first steps and what they have to do to be successful,” he said.
Ellis said he still remembers taking the helm of a basketball program that went 1-17 and having to grab players in the hallway to join the squad. He eventually led the team to a 23-4 season in 20006-07, winning a region title and nearly reaching the lower state final.
“Still leaves a bad taste in mouth but that team is more memorable and it was also a springboard,” he said. “Marion has had very good success since then.”
Rowell said he wants to encourage children to dream big, discover who they are and identify their passions early in life through our common interest in basketball. The final day of the camp includes an awards ceremony.