MORNING NEWS 2021 PRESEASON PREP FOOTBALL POLL
PREP FOOTBALL

MORNING NEWS 2021 PRESEASON PREP FOOTBALL POLL

RANK/TEAM 2020 RECORD PTS

1. DILLON (6-1) 35

Last Game: Lost to Gilbert 37-6 in second round of 2020 3A state playoffs.

2. LAKE VIEW (9-1) 31

Last Game: Lost to Southside Christian 46-6 in 2020 1A state championship game.

3. HARTSVILLE (4-3) 27

Last Game: Defeated Darlington 69-26 in final game of 2020.

4. LAMAR (6-2) 26

Last Game: Lost to Southside Christian 17-6 in third round of 2020 1A state playoffs.

5. WEST FLORENCE (5-3) 23

Last Game: Lost to Beaufort 45-14 in opening round of 2020 4A state playoffs.

6. CARVERS BAY (6-2) 19

Last Game: Lost to Lake View 30-22 in second round of 2020 1A state playoffs.

7. CHERAW (4-2) 15

Last Game: Lost to Andrew Jackson 36-6 in opening round of 2020 2A state playoffs.

T-8. MARION (7-2) 13

Last Game: Lost to Abbeville 37-6 in 2020 2A state championship game.

T-8. JOHNSONVILLE (6-2) 13

Last Game: Lost to Whale Branch 52-12 in first round of 2020 1A state playoffs.

10. LAKE CITY (4-2) 5

Last Game: Lost to Gilbert 48-12 in first round of 2020 3A state playoffs.

