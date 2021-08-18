MORNING NEWS 2021 PRESEASON PREP FOOTBALL POLL

RANK/TEAM 2020 RECORD PTS
1. DILLON (6-1) 35
Last Game: Lost to Gilbert 37-6 in second round of 2020 3A state playoffs.
2. LAKE VIEW (9-1) 31
Last Game: Lost to Southside Christian 46-6 in 2020 1A state championship game.
3. HARTSVILLE (4-3) 27
Last Game: Defeated Darlington 69-26 in final game of 2020.
4. LAMAR (6-2) 26
Last Game: Lost to Southside Christian 17-6 in third round of 2020 1A state playoffs.
5. WEST FLORENCE (5-3) 23
Last Game: Lost to Beaufort 45-14 in opening round of 2020 4A state playoffs.
6. CARVERS BAY (6-2) 19
Last Game: Lost to Lake View 30-22 in second round of 2020 1A state playoffs.
7. CHERAW (4-2) 15
Last Game: Lost to Andrew Jackson 36-6 in opening round of 2020 2A state playoffs.