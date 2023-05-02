HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Morning News Boys' Basketball Coach of the Year Yusuf English told the Morning News he has resigned from his post at Hartsville High School.

English, who became the Red Foxes' coach in 2016, posted a 94-83 record at the Class 4A school with two lower-state finals appearances and a region crown.

English said the reason for stepping away is to concentrate on family.

"I've been a coach for 12 years, and my kids are getting older. Me and my daughter (a freshman at George Mason University) were talking and she made a joke that because of me she won't date anybody who isn't taller than 6 feet. And that's because she's been around nobody but basketball players," English said. "All our vacations had been basketball-related."

That caused English to have a reflection.

"That made me realize I missed a lot of time with her. I'm a single dad and I'm raising two boys -- their mother is in their lives, but she lives a little ways away," English said. "The weekly day-to-day is on me, and I have some support. But one son is 10, and one is 8. They're starting to be interested in sports, so I feel it's time to put more time into my kids.

"This might sound a little selfish, but I don't want time to go by and have my boys make that same type of joke my daughter did," he added.

English, who graduated college with a degree in English and has his masters, said he is interested in furthering his pursuits in podcasts and perhaps teaching journalism at another school.

"I really can't speak to the future of coaching for me," English said. "But this past season was such an emotional roller-coaster."

This past season, the Red Foxes struggled early but then made a run to the lower-state final before losing to eventual state champ Irmo. That turnaround was a large factor in this year's decision to name English as the Morning News' coach of the year.

"Sometimes as coaches, we consistently go through the grind and call it the 'grind.' It does take an emotional toll on you and your family," English said. "This season, more so than any other season, was a roller-coaster for me and my kids. There were a lot of lows, but there were the highs at the end."

English said the talk with Red Fox administrators about his decision to resign was emotional.

"The Red Fox community is one of the best places I've ever worked," English said. "(Former Hartsville principal Charlie Burry and former athletic director Phyllis Griggs) asked me to take the program back to the prominence it once had. And I think I was able to do that.

"We have multiple former players now playing in college," he added. "We reached the lower-state final twice and won a region championship. We never missed the playoffs."

English talked more about Hartsville's support.

"(Current Hartsville principal Corey Lewis and athletic director Brad Boob) have been extremely supportive, and I told them Hartsville is so special to me," English said. "I cried in the meeting with them. And I cried during my meeting with the players. It's a great place to be and a great place for kids to be. I owe them a lot."