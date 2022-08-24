Morning News Gridiron Picks, Aug. 24, 2022

Be the first to know
FLORENCE, S.C. — First-year Hemingway High School athletic director/football coach Byron Abram was arrested Friday night and charged with driv…
FLORENCE, S.C. – Tremel Echols might be in new surroundings at Wilson High School, but he’s in a familiar spot on the football field.
LAKE VIEW, S.C. – Gabriel Cusack dropped back on the first play from scrimmage and scanned the field for an open receiver.
FLORENCE – Friday’s season opener was a mixed bag for West Florence.
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. − Quarterback LaNorris Sellers accounted for five touchdowns as South Florence opened the season with a huge 53-9 victory ov…
AYNOR, S.C. − Timonti Emmanuel scored on a 10-yard run, his second TD of the game, and Eli Chapman kicked the extra point to give Wilson a 27-…
LAKE CITY, S.C. − A longtime coach and five former athletes will be inducted in into the Florence School District 3 Athletic Hall of Fame's ei…
KINGSTREE, S.C. – According to multiple reports, Kingstree High School will forfeit this Friday’s game against Aynor as punishment for an alte…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- After Mullins football's Twitter account stated Wednesday its game against Latta was postponed from Friday to 6 p.m. Saturda…
