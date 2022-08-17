Morning News Prep Football Poll, Aug. 17, 2022

RANK/TEAM 2021 RECORD PTS
1. HARTSVILLE 6-6 28
FIRST GAME: August 19 at Conway
WHY THEY’RE RANKED: Red Foxes return multiple weapons from squad that made it to 4A lower state semifinal, including QB McKendrie Douglas and RBs Carmello McDaniel and J’Shawn Anderson.
2. WEST FLORENCE 10-3 26
FIRST GAME: August 19 vs. Lexington
WHY THEY’RE RANKED: Knights made it all the way to the 4A lower state final last season, and return a number of key pieces from squad that put up double-digit wins.
3. SOUTH FLORENCE 7-4 25
FIRST GAME: August 19 at Goose Creek
WHY THEY’RE RANKED: Bruins now have playoff experience and get back QB LaNorris Sellers, who helped team average more than 50 points per game before injury.
4. DILLON 9-1 24
FIRST GAME: August 26 vs. Lamar
WHY THEY’RE RANKED: Wildcats started last season 9-0 before being edged by Camden in second round of playoffs. Dillon has not lost more than two games in a season since 2008.
5. CHERAW 9-4 14
FIRST GAME: August 26 at Marlboro County
WHY THEY’RE RANKED: Braves wound up winning six of seven games down the stretch to capture a region title and make it to the third round of the state playoffs.
6. LAKE VIEW 9-3 12
FIRST GAME: August 18 vs. Marion
WHY THEY’RE RANKED: Wild Gators return a number of skill position players from squad that won nine games a year ago. Lake View has won at least seven games in all but one season dating back to 1996.
7. CARVERS BAY 6-3 7
FIRST GAME: August 19 at Fairfield Central
WHY THEY’RE RANKED: Bears have had just one losing season in past six years, and return their top two running backs in Tyrese Richard and Richard Bromell.
8. KINGSTREE N/A 6
FIRST GAME: August 19 vs. Manning
WHY THEY’RE RANKED: The newly-formed Blazers are the combination of the former Jaguars and C.E. Murray War Eagles – whose season ended in the 1A lower state final in 2021.
T-9. CHESTERFIELD 7-3 5
FIRST GAME: August 19 at Lee Central
WHY THEY’RE RANKED: The Golden Rams made a run at a region title before bowing out in round two of the playoffs. They return a number of top players from that squad including Kaegan Chambers and Jayden Little.
T-9. MARION 8-1 5
FIRST GAME: August 18 at Lake View
WHY THEY’RE RANKED: The Swamp Foxes wound up as 2A state runner-up in 2021, and bring back a number of key pieces from that squad including QB Gabriel Cusack.