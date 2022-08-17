Morning News Prep Football Poll, Aug. 17, 2022

RANK/TEAM 2021 RECORD PTS

1. HARTSVILLE 6-6 28

FIRST GAME: August 19 at Conway

WHY THEY’RE RANKED: Red Foxes return multiple weapons from squad that made it to 4A lower state semifinal, including QB McKendrie Douglas and RBs Carmello McDaniel and J’Shawn Anderson.

2. WEST FLORENCE 10-3 26

FIRST GAME: August 19 vs. Lexington

WHY THEY’RE RANKED: Knights made it all the way to the 4A lower state final last season, and return a number of key pieces from squad that put up double-digit wins.

3. SOUTH FLORENCE 7-4 25

FIRST GAME: August 19 at Goose Creek

WHY THEY’RE RANKED: Bruins now have playoff experience and get back QB LaNorris Sellers, who helped team average more than 50 points per game before injury.

4. DILLON 9-1 24

FIRST GAME: August 26 vs. Lamar

WHY THEY’RE RANKED: Wildcats started last season 9-0 before being edged by Camden in second round of playoffs. Dillon has not lost more than two games in a season since 2008.

5. CHERAW 9-4 14

FIRST GAME: August 26 at Marlboro County

WHY THEY’RE RANKED: Braves wound up winning six of seven games down the stretch to capture a region title and make it to the third round of the state playoffs.

6. LAKE VIEW 9-3 12

FIRST GAME: August 18 vs. Marion

WHY THEY’RE RANKED: Wild Gators return a number of skill position players from squad that won nine games a year ago. Lake View has won at least seven games in all but one season dating back to 1996.

7. CARVERS BAY 6-3 7

FIRST GAME: August 19 at Fairfield Central

WHY THEY’RE RANKED: Bears have had just one losing season in past six years, and return their top two running backs in Tyrese Richard and Richard Bromell.

8. KINGSTREE N/A 6

FIRST GAME: August 19 vs. Manning

WHY THEY’RE RANKED: The newly-formed Blazers are the combination of the former Jaguars and C.E. Murray War Eagles – whose season ended in the 1A lower state final in 2021.

T-9. CHESTERFIELD 7-3 5

FIRST GAME: August 19 at Lee Central

WHY THEY’RE RANKED: The Golden Rams made a run at a region title before bowing out in round two of the playoffs. They return a number of top players from that squad including Kaegan Chambers and Jayden Little.

T-9. MARION 8-1 5

FIRST GAME: August 18 at Lake View