Morning News Prep Football Poll, Oct. 24, 2021

6. LAKE VIEW (7-2) 21 6

LAST GAME: Defeated Waccamaw 22-20 in OT on Thursday.

NEXT GAME: Hosts Green Sea Floyds next Friday.

7. WILLIAMSBURG ACADEMY (7-0) 13 9

LAST GAME: Defeated The Carolina Academy 42-7 on Friday.

NEXT GAME: Travels to Spartanburg Christian next Friday.

T-8. LAMAR (5-3) 12 5

LAST GAME: Lost to Aynor 12-6 in OT on Thursday.

NEXT GAME: Travels to Scott’s Branch next Friday.

T-8. CHESTERFIELD (6-1) 12 NR

LAST GAME: Defeated Andrew Jackson 27-20 on Friday.

NEXT GAME: Travels to Cheraw Next Friday.

10. LEE CENTRAL (4-2) 4 10

LAST GAME: Defeated Latta 36-7 on Oct. 14

NEXT GAME: TBA