Moss, Mixon lead FMU runners at PBC Championships

OAKWOOD, Ga. – Freshmen Molly Moss and West Florence High's Pearson Mixon paced the Francis Marion University women’s and men’s cross country teams Saturday as the Patriots finished 11th and eighth, respectively, at the 2020 Peach Belt Conference Championship Meets.

The meets were run on the University of North Georgia’s Gainesville campus.

Moss, a freshman from Sumter and a product of Wilson Hall, led the FMU women with a personal-best time of 22:17.2 over the 5,000-meter course. She placed 49th while bettering her best time by a minute and a half. Patriot junior Sarah Harris, a Timmonsville native and a graduate of The King’s Academy, also set a personal-best time of 22:30.8 and finished in 51st position.

Other Francis Marion runners included sophomore Angela Kasitz (23:08.5) in 56th place, freshman Annalena Griffin (24:52.6) in 64th place, and freshman Ina Marie Sullivan (25:28.5) in 66th position.

Mixon, running only his second collegiate 8,000-meter race, placed 37th with a personal-best time of 29:22.6 – nearly two and a half minutes better than his previous best showing.