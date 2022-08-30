Motor Racing Network's Alex Hayden talks about Darlington Raceway

FLORENCE, S.C. – Motor Racing Network booth announcer Alex Hayden joins Jeff Striegle and NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace for every Cup race.

One would think motor racing inspired Hayden to become a NASCAR announcer. And it did.

But listening to Major League Baseball on the radio was also an inspiration for the Indiana native.

“As a kid, instead of going to bed like I was supposed to and instead of going to sleep like I was supposed to, I would lie in the bed with my little transistor radio and listen to the Cincinnati Reds broadcasters Marty Brennaman and Joe Nuxhall,” Hayden recalled. “It was such a cool thing. I didn’t realize it until I grew a little bit older that it helped shape what I’m doing because I could literally picture myself lying in bed in the dark knowing exactly what was going on at Riverfront Stadium.”

The styles Brennaman and Nuxhall used greatly enhanced Hayden’s approach.

“It was the way they used their words to put those images in my mind,” Hayden said. “That’s where I was inspired to be as descriptive as possible and paint those pictures for the listeners’ minds. There are a lot of people who will turn down the TV and listen to us.

“But I’m going to do it like somebody’s not at the track or not watching it on TV and can’t see exactly what’s going on,” he added. “And it’s my responsibility to make it as colorful for them as possible.”

Hayden then talked about how he got into NASCAR announcing.

“It was just a matter of being in the right place at the right time,” Hayden said. “I had never done any kind of broadcasting on radio or anything of that nature like play by play until I got with MRN. It’s kind of crazy, I know.

“Growing up in Indiana and growing up on racing, I certainly knew what MRN was and knew about racing as much as anybody as a youngster,” he added. “I auditioned for a local PA job at a short track, and I got that. Then, I got another job. Then, 10 months later, I’m with MRN.”

Hayden joined MRN as a pit/turn announcer in 1997, and he has been in the booth since 2019.

Hayden then talked about Darlington’s greatest racers, such as one who attended high school in Indiana: Six-time Cook Out Southern 500 winner, Jeff Gordon.

“He changed the sport of NASCAR,” Hayden said. “I think Jeff Gordon, we can all agree, changed it from being just a good ol’ boys’ sport to more of a mainstream sport and took it to a different level.”

Hayden then talked about what made Gordon so successful at Darlington (seven wins overall at the track Too Tough to Tame).

“To watch him compete and drive that track at Darlington, a lot of drivers that are especially younger who don’t have a lot of experience driving at Darlington will attack the track,” Hayden said. “And that’s not the way to do it. You’ve got to race the race track and save your tires and save your equipment.

“A Southern 500 is a long race at Darlington Raceway,” he added. “So, you’ve got to have enough to fight for the win at the end of it. I think my fondest memories were just watching Jeff Gordon and how he raced the Southern 500.”