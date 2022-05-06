2000 Southern 500 champion Bobby Labonte still makes mark in Pee Dee

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Bobby Labonte is a NASCAR Hall of Famer with two Darlington Raceway wins: A 1998 Xfinity Series event, and the 2000 Cook Out Southern 500.

But Labonte’s winning ways in the Pee Dee has not ended there. Late last summer, at Dillon Motor Speedway in the SMART Modified Tour Series, he took the checkered flag. Earlier this year at the Governor’s Mansion, Labonte was asked where that ranks.

“It’s my second-best in South Carolina. Or maybe, third, right?” said Labonte, one of the many NASCAR legends in Darlington for NASCAR's official throwback weekend. His birthday is Sunday. “We hadn’t been at Dillon before, and I was watching practice, and I said, ‘Well, I’ve got to figure this out.’ We were fortunate enough to have pit strategies that worked out for us.”

Labonte, who also has raced at Florence Motor Speedway in this series, said the experience serves for much nostalgia.

“I’ve been having so much fun with it; it reminds me of how I grew up racing short tracks,” Labonte said. “I didn’t go to Dillon because we couldn’t afford to go when I started racing. We went to Caraway, then Concord, and Greenville-Pickens and then back home, and then Caraway. And then, we branched out to Busch (now Xfinity). So to go to Florence, to go to Dillon and then Carteret, and still go to Carraway and Orange County (Speedway) and Pulaski and Hickory. It’s been fun.

“But Dillon was a challenge,” he added. “We’re not going there this year, but it was cool to get that win there, my first in the series.”

Labonte, who has finished as high as second at Florence, sure has his memories of that track.

“I think I’ve ran there three times now in the past couple of years. I hadn’t been to Florence until two years ago,” Labonte said. “I love short-track racing, and what we’re doing right now is plenty of that. And to be able to go to a lot of different places, with Florence being one of them, the first thing I thought of was, ‘Hmm. I forgot. I heard this place doesn’t have a wall.’

“The asphalt is pretty worn out, and hard to get a hold of, but I fell in love with it right away and not just in the fact that it’s only a couple of hours form home, but it’s also fun to drive," he added. "And when you put a modified out there, it’s more horsepower than you need, so you get to drive the heck out of it.”

