2018 Southern 500 winner Brad Keselowski navigating through new era

DARLINGTON, S.C. – 2012 Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski is back in the ownership game, having joined with Roush Fenway to form RFK Racing.

Keselowski, who owned a truck team in 2017, said there are certainly ups and downs these days.

“Well, when you wreck, you’ve got to pay the bills. That part ain’t so much fun,” said Keselowski, who won the 2018 Cook Out Southern 500 while with Penske Racing. “But having the ability to see people grow and be a part of their success, that part is fun for me.”

Winning a Cup points championship while being an owner has proved to be a rare feat. The last time it was accomplished was in 2011, when Tony Stewart (Stewart-Haas) did it. And before that, it was accomplished by the late Alan Kulwicki (NEMCO Motorsports) in 1992.

After Keselowski and his teammate, Chris Buescher, won the Daytona 500’s qualifying races, this season has not gone much to their liking. After NASCAR levied major financial and points penalties (even a four-race suspension for the crew chief, Matt McCall) on Keselowski’s No. 6 Ford for modifying a single-source supplied part, his team has had to press forward.

But at Darlington, Keselowski prefers to reflect upon his 2018 Southern 500 win.

“I remember being in Victory Lane with Rusty Wallace, and my wife and daughter – I only had one kid at the time, Scarlett,” Keselowski said. “It was just a dream of mine to win there. I swept the weekend; I won the Xfinity race the day before. Then, the Cup race the next day.”

Keselowski then talked about the key to that win.

“It was probably the last pit stop and the restart sequence,” he said. “The two or three years before that, I lost the race on pit road. We pretty much dominated the race. (In 2018), I pretty much ran second or third most of the race. We weren’t dominant, but we were good. But then, my pit crew just nailed the pit stop. And, then I nailed the last restart and we set sail for the win.

“Life is a team sport, and racing is no different,” he added. “There’s no way you’re going to win a race at this level without a great team. It takes all facets coming together at one time.”

Keselowski’s Southern 500 win, of course, was at night. After being asked if there’s much of a difference in racing the track Too Tough to Tame during the day, Keselowski shared his opinion.

“It’s just that the track is a little faster, not quite as slick,” Keselowski said. “I wouldn’t say it’s significant.”

Of course, while drivers compete this year in the new, Next Gen car, there are indeed a lot of significant differences drivers like and dislike.

“It’s a little bit of both, right?” Keselowski said. “We’re always going to want some nostalgia. I even miss cars from the ’50s, too, and I want to race them. But I like that the sport is moving forward. There are some things to really like about the Next Gen car. And, there are some things that are a work in progress. It’s a little bit of everything.”

Now that Keselowski has an ownership stake in a racing team again, he was asked if he would like to one day take part in owning some other professional team.

“I don’t think I have enough money,” Keselowski said, laughing. “But I always dreamed owning the Detroit Lions. But I don’t think that’s ever going to happen, but that’s OK.”

