Allgaier wins Steakhouse Elite 200

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Justin Allgaier won Saturday's Steakhouse Elite 200 at Darlington Raceway, taking the checkered flag in overtime.
His JR Motorsports teammate, Josh Berry, was runner-up. Berry is a familiar name to Florence, as he has also won this year at Florence Motor Speedway.
Brandon Jones then placed third, while Noah Gragson and Daniel Hemric were fourth and fifth, respectively.
WILL BE UPDATED
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Scott Chancey
Prep Sports Writer
A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.