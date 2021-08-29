Area hotels excited for Southern 500 opening up for full fan capacity

FLORENCE, S.C. – It’s a win-win situation. Just ask Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp and Pee Dee hotel owner/operators gearing up to host out-of-town fans for the 72nd annual Cook Out Southern 500 – one with full grandstands and camping areas of fans for the first time since 2019.
There are others, of course, who agree.
In March, the state’s General Assembly stated in a concurrent resolution:
“Whereas, with one race weekend, NASCAR racing's annual economic impact on South Carolina is in excess of $64 million, and with the announcement of a second race weekend, that economic impact will double, as NASCAR fans from across the country and around the world visit the State to attend racing events and vacation in communities throughout the State; and Whereas, Darlington Raceway participates as a good corporate citizen at the local, regional, and state levels and is an active contributor, through numerous community and charitable efforts, in improvements benefiting the people and the State of South Carolina.”
If that doesn’t mean the Southern 500 does a lot of good off the track, it’s hard to discover what else does.
Many race fans, of course, travel from out of state to take advantage of Pee Dee hotels during race week.
“That’s important,” Tharp said, noting how the pandemic hampered that during the past year. “It’s not only important to us but important (to the hotel owner/operators) and their businesses being able to hit some of those projections or numbers they were used to hitting makes us all feel good. The race brings in visitors from all over the country, and sometimes from all over the world. And that brings in a good bit of revenue to this part of the state.”
And that will be even more money for area hotels now that more race fans are coming.
“Florence hotels really had a tough year in 2020, but fortunately, they’ve been quite busy since the second quarter of 2021,” said Holly Beaumier, executive director of the Florence Convention and Visitors Bureau. “While corporate travel is still trying to make a comeback, leisure travel is strong. The 100% capacity for the Southern 500 will further strengthen the stats for the hotel properties to make a full comeback this year. With the return of corporate travel, 2022 is expected to be even stronger.”
Kristy Fowler, the regional director of sales at Raines Company, which oversees eight Florence hotels, is one who can’t wait.
“We can expect to see sellouts at our properties during the Southern 500 weekend,” Fowler said.
In May 2020, when fans were not allowed at NASCAR’s three races (two Cup, one Xfinity), Fowler said, the relationship with the track was especially important.
“We are fortunate in that our team has worked hard over the last several years to garner relationships with the Darlington racetracks and NASCAR teams themselves,” Fowler said. “And as a result, we were not as severely impacted by the racetrack not allowing fans. We are excited for fans to return this year and help fill our hotels.”
And, as in sports, we love those comeback stories. Fowler certainly sees that for the local hotel industry now.
“We do expect a recovery from the financial impacts of 2020,” Fowler said. “We plan to do that by continuing to improve our relationships with our current partners and hoping to develop relationships with new partners as well.”