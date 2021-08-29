Area hotels excited for Southern 500 opening up for full fan capacity

FLORENCE, S.C. – It’s a win-win situation. Just ask Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp and Pee Dee hotel owner/operators gearing up to host out-of-town fans for the 72nd annual Cook Out Southern 500 – one with full grandstands and camping areas of fans for the first time since 2019.

There are others, of course, who agree.

In March, the state’s General Assembly stated in a concurrent resolution:

“Whereas, with one race weekend, NASCAR racing's annual economic impact on South Carolina is in excess of $64 million, and with the announcement of a second race weekend, that economic impact will double, as NASCAR fans from across the country and around the world visit the State to attend racing events and vacation in communities throughout the State; and Whereas, Darlington Raceway participates as a good corporate citizen at the local, regional, and state levels and is an active contributor, through numerous community and charitable efforts, in improvements benefiting the people and the State of South Carolina.”

If that doesn’t mean the Southern 500 does a lot of good off the track, it’s hard to discover what else does.

Many race fans, of course, travel from out of state to take advantage of Pee Dee hotels during race week.