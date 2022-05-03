Aric Almirola ready for Darlington during final full-time Cup season

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Aric Almirola’s 400th career Cup race is Sunday’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway.

But as NASCAR’s official throwback weekend nears, he looks to the future – one that doesn’t involve a Cup car. November’s series finale at Phoenix is his final one as a full-time competitor.

A three-time Cup winner, with his most recent being last year’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, Almirola has finished 88 times so far in the top 10. Of his 13 races at Darlington, Almirola has twice placed in the top 10 – both times in 2020 with a best finish of seventh.

Almirola hopes Sunday will be his best finish yet at the Track Too Tough to Tame.

“Darlington is such a special place. And when they started doing the throwback weekend, it just made Darlington that much more special,” Almirola said. “And, everybody in the industry gets really involved with it and it just makes for a unique and cool event. I think I’ll really miss that, having that opportunity to go to Darlington and race at probably the toughest track on the entire circuit for a race car driver and be able to honor our sport’s heritage.”

Almirola, who had Darlington native Trent Owens as his crew chief from 2014-16 (Owens is now crew chief for fellow Cup competitor, Justin Haley), talked about how Darlington’s track suits his driving style.

“I’m probably a bit more of a conservative race-car driver; I try to take care of my equipment,” Almirola said. “I try to go hard when it counts. And if it doesn’t count, I take care of my stuff: Take care of my equipment, don’t bounce off the wall, don’t tear the tires up, don’t burn the brakes up. So, I think Darlington suits me in that way, where I have to respect the ‘Lady in Black’ and try not to step on her toes.”

But there’s more.

“I just think you’ve got to have the car handling good,” Almirola said. “You’ve got to make sure it stays good on long runs. Darlington is notorious for wearing out tires, so you’ve got to have a car that has got good grip and not wearing out the tires.”

Almirola, who races for Stewart-Haas, said he is adjusting to the Next Gen Ford.

“So far, so good. I think it’s still a work in progress,” Almirola said. “I believe there to be quite a few kinks we still have to work out with the car and the industry as a whole in making sure we have enough parts and pieces and supplies to run these cars like we’re supposed to. So, I think overall it’s good. But there are still some growing pains going along with it.”

Almirola then talked more about his view on car parts shortages.

“Industry wide, there is a supply shortage of what we need to make sure that we have enough race cars built and ready to go to the race tracks, and spare parts, and all those things,” Almirola said. “So, we’re still feeling that industry wide and trying to work through that.”

After being asked what’s the most common part that comes up short on supply, Almirola had a quick answer.

“It’s all the parts and pieces, body panels,” Almirola said. “It’s mechanical parts, it’s the suspension parts. All of these vendors that are supplying our entire industry with these specific parts, they’re just having trouble keeping up with the demand.”

With Darlington being an intermediate-sized track, Almirola then talked about how other factors like qualifying and pit stops can determine Sunday's winner.

“Qualifying is important; you’ve got to make sure you have a good day on pit road and make sure you’re not losing spots and just put together solid races on those types of tracks,” Almirola said. “You can’t really afford to lose any positions because it’s so difficult to make them back up.

“But I think as we continue to evolve the race car and NASCAR continues to tweak the rules, and Goodyear tweaks the tires, I think the racing will continue to get better,” he added. “This is a learning curve for everybody. It’s a huge learning curve for the race teams, the sport, and for all the people involved like Goodyear and track workers and everybody. It’s going to continue to evolve.”

