Chase Elliott aims for Cook Out Southern 500 win

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Chase Elliott won the 2020 Cup championship, but it sure appeared luck was not in his favor in the playoff opener, the Cook Out Southern 500.
Elliott led with 14 laps left, but Martin Truex Jr. challenged for it. What resulted was the two cars hitting the wall and Kevin Harvick instead celebrating in Victory Lane.
Elliott, whose father is three-time Southern 500 champion Bill Elliott, is therefore still looking for his first time in the Cup Series defeating the Lady In Black. And he will get that chance Sunday when the playoffs once again start at Darlington.
But before he moved forward, Elliott had to come to terms with what happened in that 2020 Southern 500.
“We had a shot at it, racing with Martin, and we obviously crashed,” Elliott said. “Whether it was his fault or my fault, it really doesn’t matter. We wrecked, and our day was over. We can always look back and point fingers, but I think he and I are the type of people that realize that won’t change the result at the end of the day.”
Elliott, who finished 20th in last year’s Labor Day Weekend event, said he simply decided to learn from it.
“I look back at what I could have done differently, and I need to do a better job of having a larger lead or not giving myself an opportunity like that to get in a wreck,” Elliott said. “Those are the things I can take from it. Better yourself so you won’t be in that situation to begin with. If I do a better job, he’s not next to me, and we don’t have the opportunity to crash.”
Racing at Darlington at night in 2020 was not kind to Elliott, overall. In the Toyota 500, with 28 laps left, Elliott was running second before Kyle Busch turned him around. Elliott responded with an obscene gesture as Busch drove by.
But this year, in the spring, Elliott finished seventh in Darlington’s Goodyear 400 in May. Overall, at Darlington, his best finish was fourth in May 2020’s Real Heroes 400. And, he finished fifth in the 2018 Southern 500.
While Bill Elliott has won three Southern 500s, as well as the 1988 Cup championship, Chase – at age 25 – already has a points crown of his own.
Elliott was asked if that would help his confidence going into this postseason.
“To be real honest with you, I don’t really feel any different than I did going in last year,” Elliott said. “I mean, it’s nice to have seen some of those circumstances and to have gone through some of those things that you’re faced with mentally, just some of those challenges, as you step through that last round and get to Phoenix (the final round of this year’s playoffs).
“But to me the message is really no different than it was last year,” he added. “To me it’s just about enjoying those big moments. If you don’t enjoy them, you’re never going to thrive in them. A big moment typically means it means something to you and it typically means there’s opportunity for something big at the end of it.”