Chase Elliott aims for Cook Out Southern 500 win

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Chase Elliott won the 2020 Cup championship, but it sure appeared luck was not in his favor in the playoff opener, the Cook Out Southern 500.

Elliott led with 14 laps left, but Martin Truex Jr. challenged for it. What resulted was the two cars hitting the wall and Kevin Harvick instead celebrating in Victory Lane.

Elliott, whose father is three-time Southern 500 champion Bill Elliott, is therefore still looking for his first time in the Cup Series defeating the Lady In Black. And he will get that chance Sunday when the playoffs once again start at Darlington.

But before he moved forward, Elliott had to come to terms with what happened in that 2020 Southern 500.

“We had a shot at it, racing with Martin, and we obviously crashed,” Elliott said. “Whether it was his fault or my fault, it really doesn’t matter. We wrecked, and our day was over. We can always look back and point fingers, but I think he and I are the type of people that realize that won’t change the result at the end of the day.”

Elliott, who finished 20th in last year’s Labor Day Weekend event, said he simply decided to learn from it.