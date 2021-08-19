Chase Elliott Foundation “DESI9N TO DRIVE” Returns to Track to Benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

The first designed element to be released is the paint scheme of the No. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS Chevy race car designed by 15-year-old Mary Francis Webb from Athens, Ga. Images of the other designed elements will be released prior to Darlington race weekend via social media.

"We are so excited and grateful that the Chase Elliott Foundation has expanded the DESI9N TO DRIVE art collaboration to showcase the creativity and strength of our kids receiving treatment at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's," said Beth Buursema, senior development director at the Children's Foundation. "As one of the largest pediatric cancer and blood disorder programs in the country, we care for more than 8,000 pediatric patients every year from 43 states across the U.S. This continued collaboration will bring hope to those patients while furthering our mission of making kids better today and healthier tomorrow."