Choosing NASCAR throwback schemes for Darlington a fun process

But the last two throwback schemes deviated from that.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In 2019, a throwback with the No. 43 instead paid tribute to Petty’s late grandson, Adam Petty, and the ARCA car – with orange, green, purple and yellow colors – that Adam won in at Charlotte in 1998. It also paid tribute to the “Victory Junction” free camp for children with serious medical conditions, founded by Adam’s father and former Cup driver Kyle Petty.

“It can be a challenge, sometimes, to work outside the traditional No. 43 look,” Sisson said. “But you want to try to do something different and fresh and new every year.”

It’s not just one person, however, who decides what goes on and what doesn’t.

“In 2019, we had to make sure everyone was involved in the approval process – and not just Victory Junction and NASCAR and Richard Petty Motorsports,” Sisson said. “We had to reach out and talk with Kyle, and also Adam’s siblings and make sure it’s OK with them. And they were very gracious and helpful in that process.”