Choosing NASCAR throwback schemes for Darlington a fun process

DARLINGTON, S.C. – It’s NASCAR’s official throwback weekend at Darlington Raceway, with the throwback preparation times four months shorter than usual. (It was Labor Day weekend from 2015 through last fall).
“It definitely was a big change for us, because we had to move quicker and come up with something a little faster,” said Bradley Sisson, of Richard Petty Motorsports, relating to the No. 43 Chevy driven by 2018 Southern 500 champion, Erik Jones. “I do believe if the throwback was at its normal date as it had been, a lot of teams might still not even know yet what to come up with for a throwback scheme. But in the end, it’s no big deal.”
After all, the cars are here.
And most importantly – with throwback schemes, and all – they’re ready.
For Sisson, who helps oversee the marketing of Richard Petty Motorsports’ No. 43 − this is a fun process all the while.
“They’re kind of everything to us, especially this week,” Sisson said. “We try to take the throwback theme and all the hype and attention around it and maximize it and really make it a big week for us. It’s a big push, for sure.”
When devising a throwback scheme, the STP logo and primary color of Petty Blue are usually staples for RPM. It was used in RPM’s first four Darlington throwback schemes.
But the last two throwback schemes deviated from that.
In 2019, a throwback with the No. 43 instead paid tribute to Petty’s late grandson, Adam Petty, and the ARCA car – with orange, green, purple and yellow colors – that Adam won in at Charlotte in 1998. It also paid tribute to the “Victory Junction” free camp for children with serious medical conditions, founded by Adam’s father and former Cup driver Kyle Petty.
“It can be a challenge, sometimes, to work outside the traditional No. 43 look,” Sisson said. “But you want to try to do something different and fresh and new every year.”
It’s not just one person, however, who decides what goes on and what doesn’t.
“In 2019, we had to make sure everyone was involved in the approval process – and not just Victory Junction and NASCAR and Richard Petty Motorsports,” Sisson said. “We had to reach out and talk with Kyle, and also Adam’s siblings and make sure it’s OK with them. And they were very gracious and helpful in that process.”
And in 2020, the No. 43 throwback car paid tribute to the 1986 Coca-Cola 600 that Richard Petty raced in: A green-and-white No. 6 car. Petty had wrecked his car in practice and had no backup vehicle. So instead, Petty borrowed D.K. Ulrich’s No. 6 to compete and finish 38th out of 41 cars. Just like the 2019 ride, the “STP” logo was nowhere to be found on the throwback scheme.
This year’s throwback for RPM throwback goes back to the basis of the traditional paint scheme (and includes the “STP” logo ) that was raced by John Andretti (nephew of racing legend, Mario Andretti), who died last year of colon cancer. The car pays tribute to the 1999 car John Andretti drove to victory lane at Martinsville.
“This year, the throwback approved was the first one that was submitted,” Sisson said. “I wasn’t surprised by that, because we had seen so much response from fans on what they wanted to see.”
Competing in a virtual version of this year’s John Andretti tribute, Jones won the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race at virtual Darlington Raceway earlier this week.
“We were really excited to see the scheme come out,” Sisson said. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to have a strong result on Sunday.”