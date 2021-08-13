Cities of Darlington, Florence also winners in Southern 500

FLORENCE, S.C. – When the Cook Out Southern 500 Weekend revs it up, the Pee Dee plans to do the same.

It’s a chance for Darlington and Florence to show out-of-town visitors what this area is about.

“The large banners welcome race fans and give us a glimpse of the multitude of businesses benefitting from race weekend,” said Holly Beaumier, executive director at the Florence Convention and Visitors Bureau. “I see them at gas stations, supermarkets, campgrounds, hotels and retail stores. Those businesses know the impact that the Southern 500 has on our local economy and most likely see jumps in revenue in relation to the event.”

After not being to take the fullest advantage of last year’s race impact because of the pandemic, the anticipation of capitalizing the 2021 Labor Day Weekend is at an all-time high.