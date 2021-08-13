Cities of Darlington, Florence also winners in Southern 500

FLORENCE, S.C. – When the Cook Out Southern 500 Weekend revs it up, the Pee Dee plans to do the same.
It’s a chance for Darlington and Florence to show out-of-town visitors what this area is about.
“The large banners welcome race fans and give us a glimpse of the multitude of businesses benefitting from race weekend,” said Holly Beaumier, executive director at the Florence Convention and Visitors Bureau. “I see them at gas stations, supermarkets, campgrounds, hotels and retail stores. Those businesses know the impact that the Southern 500 has on our local economy and most likely see jumps in revenue in relation to the event.”
After not being to take the fullest advantage of last year’s race impact because of the pandemic, the anticipation of capitalizing the 2021 Labor Day Weekend is at an all-time high.
“This is important. It’s not only important to us, but it’s important to the area and the businesses,” said Kerry Tharp, president of Darlington Raceway, home of the 72nd Southern 500. “It’s important for the businesses to be able to hit some of those projections that they’re used to hitting that makes us all feel good. The race brings in visitors from all over the country, sometimes from all over the world. And that brings in a good bit of revenue to this part of the state.”
Although the Darlington Car Hauler Parade won’t happen for a second consecutive year, more restaurants are available for indoor dining, and hotels close to the track are ideal places to get ready for all of the other events. And, Darlington Raceway opening its capacity to 100% fans certainly helps, too.
“This certainly helps bring back the local excitement and at the same time improves the financial outlook for our local hospitality and restaurant industries," said Mike Miller, president of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. "And, I think more important, it puts the tradition back in racing for Darlington.”
What kind of financial outlook from the race? Miller has an idea.
“A study by USC associate professor Dr. Tom Regan revealed the race track has a $53 million economic impact, including a $50.1 million impact for the state's Pee Dee region, one of the state's largest economic contributions,” Miller said.
And because of that, there’s quite a buzz in the Pee Dee.
“You have different reactions,” Miller said. “Some leave the area for the weekend due to the traffic and congestion, while others love the party atmosphere and bring in friends and relatives from around the country to participate in the festivities. And others find ways to prosper by making money from all the tourists needing parking, housing, food and other services. No matter, it’s an exciting time for the Darlington-Florence area.”
Now, it’s just time to go racing – and for the area to benefit from it.
“I think Kerry Tharp and his team were relieved at being unleashed to pull out all the stops in making this event the best one in years,” Miller said. “That excitement has spilled out into the community and for everyone associated with the track, including vendors, suppliers and our local fan base.”